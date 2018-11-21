To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
I would like to thank all those folks from Jefferson County that helped with the grave renovation project for Trooper Samuel Glass, 2nd US Cavalry, this past summer in Pleasant Valley. There were more people from Jefferson County involved than any other county. I would also like to thank the residents from Jefferson County that participated in, or attended, the grave re-dedication ceremony that was held on September 15, 2018. There are more names than I can list in this letter, but I must mention the efforts of Rod and Austin Bitsoi, who both contributed many hours of hard work and were a pleasure to have as part of our "core" team.
As many of you know, Trooper Glass was wounded during the Camas Meadows Battle in August, 1877, and subsequently died in Pleasant Valley while being transported to Virginia City, Montana. Over the years, his grave-site had deteriorated to the point that a complete renovation of the grave became necessary.
I was a guest at the Jefferson County Veteran's dinner, which was held on November 10, 2018. The VFW surprised me by presenting me with a nice appreciation award. I offer my thanks to the organization, as it was an honor I shall always remember. Special thanks to District 8 Commander, Dan Boomgaarden, who never ceases to amaze me by his acts of gratitude. It was also an honor to be in the presence of so many men from Jefferson County who have served this country in a time of war. These men are true patriots and heroes.
There are two videos of the Trooper Glass project that are now on YouTube, one of the renovation project and the other of the re-dedication ceremony. They can be accessed by typing "Samuel Glass Grave" into the YouTube search box.
I should mention that the grave-site is located on private property, so all those who visit this location need to be aware that it is a privilege to be on the property and not a right.
In closing, I want to thank the Jefferson Star for covering the project and re-dedication ceremony in paper.
Jay Hill
Jefferson County