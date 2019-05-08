Thank you
To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
A couple of weeks ago a lovely woman by the name of Alta Luella Jensen Wroten passed away. She was 94 years old and had been raised in Menan. We spent much time talking about her growing up years. My sister gave me a subscription to The Jefferson Star for my birthday last year. I was able to share this with Alta. She so enjoyed reading it for the last year. She really liked the Pages of the Past and your Veteran of the Month articles. She would be happy when she ran across someone’s name she recognized. Thank you for helping making her last year just a little more fun.
Rosann Dodge Havey
Ogden, Utah