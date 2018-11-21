To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
The members of the VFW Post 1004 would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone in the community who has contributed to the success of our Veteran’s Banquet.
Special thanks go out to Mr. Eric Skidmore and the Rigby High School Varsity Jazz Band for providing the musical entertainment. A great group of very talented young people. Ms. Gabrielle Iverson and the students of Jefferson High School who helped with the serving and clean-up. These students and teachers went well above what was expected.
Thanks to Brody Bingham, a fantastic bugler, who not only helps with our Memorial Day programs, but did a great job playing “Call to Colors,” and “Taps” for our program.
And special thanks to all of the businesses for all their help and expertise throughout the year.
Once again, thank you everyone who assisted in making our evening to honor our veterans a tremendous success.
Roy Gibson
Post Commander