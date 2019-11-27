Thanksgiving for unalienable rights

At this Thanksgiving time, it is hard to know for which of our many liberties to be most grateful. The story of the Pilgrims and their first Thanksgiving illustrates what courageous people will endure to obtain very basic rights — the freedom of self-rule and the freedom to relate to one’s God as conscience dictates.
The Pilgrims, persecuted for separating themselves from the Church of England, and with their “desires set on the ways of God and to enjoy His ordinances” (Of Plymouth Plantation by their governor, William Bradford) finally left for Holland for the religious liberty there. They had “organized themselves into a Church with Christ as their head. All were equal. They elected their deacons, who were to be their servants. It was a Church in which the rights of every person [were] respected. They believed that Christ and the apostles organized just such churches; that a bishop, instead of having any authority to rule them, should only be their minister or servant; that they had authority from Christ to rule themselves.” (Sweet Land of Liberty by Charles C. Coffin, 1881) For ten years, they were model citizens, so industrious, peaceable, and honest that when they decided because of political intrigue that they must find a new “promised land,” as they called it, the Dutch government offered to pay to relocate them any place in the country.
They found that the Plymouth Company had obtained a grant of land and wanted settlers to obtain furs for them. Seeing it as their chance to establish a society based on God’s laws, the Pilgrims bound themselves into a civil company, indenturing themselves for seven years in order to pay back their passage. In 1620, for over two months, 102 of them endured the ocean voyage in a tiny ship, only to discover upon landing and exploring the marshy ground that it was not the land to which the charter laws applied. So they met in the ship cabin and signed their names to The Mayflower Compact, stating their purpose and binding themselves to the laws they would jointly set forth to govern the colony. It was a revolutionary idea — a written constitution formed by the people themselves! Self-rule! Notably, it begins with these words: “In the name of God, Amen.” And it gave this as their purpose: “We. whose names are underwritten. . .having undertaken, for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith, and honor of our king and country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the Northern parts of Virginia, doe, by these presents, solemnly and mutually in the presence of God, and one of another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil body politick. . .”
It was a winter of death and starvation. Records say 13 of the 24 men with families died, and 20 of the 24 mothers. At times only 6 or 7 remained well enough to tend the sick and bury the dead. They continued to smooth the ground above the graves so that the Indians would not suspect their extreme vulnerability. The food they had brought ran so low that at times they rationed themselves to only 6 kernels of corn each for a meal. Although at least half of them had died, in the spring when the Mayflower sailed back, not one of the settlers chose to return with it. They had a manifest destiny before God. They planted corn over their graves and moved forward.
Then Squanto, an English-speaking Indian whom they called “an instrument of God,” came to the rescue. He taught them how to hunt, fish, plant, and otherwise to survive on the land and he was their translator for negotiations with the other Indians, with whom they made a treaty that was not broken by either side for over 50 years. After that damp, cold winter there followed an extremely dry summer. So again they exercised that great first right. “A special day was set aside for prayer and fasting, and for nine hours the Pilgrims prayed to God for help. . .Ten days of rain followed this day of prayer, and the crops were saved. The Pilgrims were so grateful for God’s mercy that they set aside a special time of thanksgiving (giving thanks) and feasting. Men went out to hunt deer and turkeys. Pumpkin, corn, and beans were cooked. Nuts were gathered from the woods. Ninety Indians came with Chief Massasoit to join the feast. That first time of Thanksgiving lasted three days. The Indians listened as the Bible was read and prayers of thanksgiving were raised to God.” (The History of Our United States by Judy Hull Moore and Laurel Hicks)
Perhaps we could benefit by a Thanksgiving tradition of putting a few kernels of dried corn on each plate to remind us of the unmatched privileges earned for us through generations of sacrifice and the blessings of a merciful Creator. Happy Thanksgiving!