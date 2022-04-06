The attempt to flip Idaho Blue
In an all-out attempt to flip Idaho blue this year, the strategy is to smear the true Republicans. Recently everyone received mailers smearing Ron Nate, Chad Christensen and Karey Hanks on certain votes even thought their opponents voted the same. A separate mailer against Karey Hanks and television commercials attacking Ron Nate, Chad Christensen and Karey Hanks is paid for by Conservative Accountability Group which is actually a very liberal group attacking conservatives all over the nation.
These three know the issues, read the bills and are independent, conservative and constitutional thinkers. Because they don’t fall in lockstep with the ‘good ole’ boys’ of leadership they are being targeted for defeat by ‘anyone more liberal’ in a concerted attempt to flip Idaho blue.
There are only about 12 true conservatives in the state legislature which also include Dorothy Moon, Heather Scott and Priscilla Giddings. They vote to protect the sanctity of life, parental rights, truth in education, freedom and Constitutional rights. They vote against bills that on the surface seem good, but deep down they promote personal agendas, state control, enslavement to federal purse strings, growth of government control and agencies and propagate pornography, Critical Race Theory, socialism and WOKE agendas in the schools from K-12 through universities. I receive regular updates from them during legislature and in the off months. But absolutely nothing from Van Burtenshaw, Rod Furniss, Brad Little or Mike Simpson except during reelection. They don’t really care about the citizen’s opinion.
The current Governor and Speaker of the House Bedke, (now running for Lieutenant Governor) are tied to their major contributors from Big Pharmaceuticals and Big tech and they squash bills that would free us from burdensome mandates, taxes and federal school standards promoting Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ+, Socialist and Woke agendas. All the conservative/constitutional rating systems rate them below 50% but the true conservatives mentioned a score above 90%+ on them all.
Learn the issues, follow the money, investigate allegiances, and check voting records to preserve our freedoms. Many Republicans actually vote as liberal as or more so than many Democrats and will never pass up federal dollars no matter the strings attached ie. CRT, LGBTQ+ agenda, Red Flag laws, loss of parental rights, mandates and increased regulations.
Extremely critical races this year are Governor, Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Representative, State Superintendent, State Attorney General, Secretary of State and those mentioned above that are critical to keeping Idaho Constitutional and conservative. Gerald Raymond is running against Karey Hanks on the claim that he will vote with Rod Furniss and Van Burtenshaw. These entrenched politicians need to go, not be added to, unless we want more of the same.
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby, ID