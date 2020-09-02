Three things to think about
Here are 3 things folks might want to do while on this “politically motivated” lock down.
First, take time to research the World Economic Forum which met in June of this year and will meet again in January 2021. The plan is called “The Great Reset” (think Agenda 2030) and in a nutshell it’s a scheme to bring the entire world under Socialism. It involves “wealth taxes”, “Green New Deal” policies, and many additional regulations. Simply put...it takes from the producers and distributes to the non-producers. But don’t we already do that to some degree? Remember Colonial Jamestown? The Common Storehouse? This failed policy almost destroyed the colony until Gov De la Warr was appointed and allowed people to benefit from their own efforts.
Secondly, watch or read “Atlas Shrugged” if you want a near “play by play” book of what the global elites have planned for us...especially the United States. Obama gave us a good head start here…America’s great days were behind us. Thankfully President Trump didn’t get “the memo”.
Third, take time to read the information on the Black Lives Matter website. You will be stunned at their plans for America...and it has little to do with black lives.
And for those parents who have been diligently teaching their students at home just be prepared to have your kids twiddling their thumbs when schools reopen because they’ll have to wait while teachers “catch up” those kids whose parents have not been so diligent. May I suggest private school? Churches, here is where you can step in and fill the void.
BTW, have you ever known of “healthy” people being required to quarantine??? Neither have I.
Andi Elliott
Hamer