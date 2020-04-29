Paul Butikofer has published a history regarding why he did nothing regarding neighbors’ complaints about Challenger Pallet. Here is the history from the perspective of a neighbor.
Challenger commissioned a huge expansion in 2017 after which neighbors were subjected to extremely bright flood lights, noise measured at levels above what OSHA says can cause permanent hearing damage, periodic clouds of fine saw dust and extended operating hours. Neighbors complained to Jefferson County Commissioners in April 2018. Challenger was then uncharacteristically quiet until immediately after the May 2018 primary which two then-serving Commissioners lost.
Challenger started out as a small saw mill and is zoned “Light Industrial." Challenger is now one of the largest pallet suppliers in the west. The Administrator of Jefferson County Zoning and Planning issued a report in May 2018 stating that “…a compelling argument can be made that [Challenger] operations are now more of a Heavy Industrial designation, than Light Industrial.” Neighbors discovered that Challenger was operating without necessary permits.
Jefferson County Commissioners debated whether to shut Challenger down until it secured necessary permits. Mr. Butikofer advised the Commissioners to allow Challenger to operate without permits. Mr. Butikofer and his deputy Weston Davis repeatedly stated in public meetings that neighbors should take action in civil court and Jefferson County should save money by not pursuing a nuisance prosecution against Challenger. I met Mr. Butikofer in the hall at the courthouse and asked him why he wouldn’t enforce his ordinances. Mr. Butikofer responded that they weren’t his ordinances; he didn’t pass them. Mr. Butikofer discussed County business with outside attorneys without permission of Commissioners and then refused to tell the Commissioners who he consulted, which I understand may be an ethics violation.
Mr. Butikofer’s history omits that the Jefferson County Sheriff office responded to numerous complaints regarding Challenger. The detective handling the complaints told me, in response to my question, that Mr. Butikofer did not solicit or receive all evidence accumulated by the Sheriff’s office regarding Challenger. Neighbors signed multiple citizen citations regarding Challenger nuisances that received no response from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Mr. Butikofer ends his history by stating since Commissioners did not replace him with an appointed attorney to take action against Challenger, it can be “reasonably” assumed that they agreed with him. This is not a reasonable assumption. The media quoted a then-serving Commissioner as stating “…We have to do something…” regarding action against Challenger Pallet. I doubt he agreed with Mr. Butikofer’s handling of Challenger.
Mr. Butikofer took the rare action of issuing a confidential report to Commissioners regarding his handling of the Challenger nuisance issues. I have twice formally requested that this confidential report be released to the public by the commissioners. I have twice received no response.
Regardless of one’s views on the merits of the Challenger dispute, a reasonable person should be concerned by how the Prosecutor’s Office handled it. The bottom line for Challenger’s neighbors is that nothing was done and we still don’t know why.
Ward Whitmore
Jefferson County