The increasing property tax problem
Dear Residents of Jefferson County; specifically those who reside in Rigby, Idaho;
In the past two years we have seen our property taxes rise by significant amounts, whether you live in a newly built home or one which is older. Hopefully you are concerned about this trend like I am and are inclined to speak up.
Governments’ reasoning is; home prices are rising so property taxes need to rise to match the home prices. You see the reasoning on the back side of your property assessment you just recently received. We are in a vicious cycle; real estate prices and property taxes by the government.
The taxes will be especially troublesome this year because of COVID-19’s impact and the financial crises which has arisen by “Shelter at home” directives, businesses lay-offs and lost wages! How will we meet the assessment bill when it comes due?
It is true Idaho is a growing state and Jefferson County is one of the top two or three counties leading in Idaho’s growth, but can you and I sustain the taxes placed upon us?
I and a few of my neighbors have attended Rigby City Council, Jefferson County Commissioner and School District meetings to discuss our concerns and we get the run-a-round from each of the government entities.
The City will say it’s the County’s problem, while the County says it’s the city of Rigby or the School District problem. They all say “we feel your pain.” Nothing is done by these taxing districts except raise their budgets based upon the assessments. While we are being squeezed for more monies from all sides!
I have written District 35 State Senators and House Representatives. The first year I received a condescending reply from one, while the other two failed to respond. This year I wrote our District House Representative and the Chairman of the Idaho Revenue and Taxation Committee asking what is being done to moderate property taxes for 2020. That was on the 2nd of June and they have neglected to respond. Our elected representatives are failing us! I feel we are being taxed without representation by the state of Idaho.
As one individual said “property tax is a special kind of hell.” I also say; “We are being taxed out of our homes.”
This is especially critical to those who are on a fixed income!
When will we, the resident tax payer, say enough is enough? I contend government will still do their thing until we the citizen voice our concerns against this taxation cycle. As you can tell no one is asking for your suggestion how to help solve this problem. No one is saying “How can we help you?” You have got to say something my fellow neighbors! You have to attend these meeting and voice your concerns!
This is my opinion.
Bill Peterson
Rigby, Idaho