We have wasted no time in starting the “Rules” review and re-authorization process. The important work of reducing, refining, and cutting burdensome regulations began last session. I am pleased that each day that the House is in session we open with an inspirational thought, prayer, and the Pledge of Allegiance. Today Pastor Tom Doerty shared a quote that stuck with me. He stated, “Vigorous debate creates good policy.” I have heard several “veteran” legislators comment this week that it feels more like the last week of session rather than the 2nd week. The state executive agencies have done a good job, in my opinion, of reducing red tape and simplifying the work of government. I believe Idahoans will see the benefits of these actions for many years to come.
I think of that as we consider some monumental choices regarding the education of Idaho’s youth. So far this week we, the House Education Committee, have heard over 6 hours of testimony relating to Idaho Content Standards. I welcome any input from my constituents regarding concerns about specific content standards. One thing that has become evident, through testimony, is that there is great disparity in understanding of the content standards, curriculum, and delivery to students. Curriculum and style of teaching are local issues governed by school boards and administrators, while standards are set by the state.
Regardless of how the vote turns out, with regard to repealing or re-authorizing the content standards, I look forward to personally working closely with my colleagues in improving the quality of education for our citizens. I appreciate the opportunity to travel home each weekend and connect with family and friends. May Heaven smile on each of you in the coming weeks!
Jerald Raymond is an Idaho District 35A Representative