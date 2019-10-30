When discussing the “Idaho Medical Marijuana Act,” it is of utmost importance that we consume accurate facts and figures. If this voter initiative is able to collect 55,000 valid signatures by the end of April, we will have an important decision to make during the 2020 election. Recently, I read Rep. Jerald Raymond's column in the Jefferson Star and then listened to his recent radio interview on the topic. He seems to be providing information grossly lacking in accuracy. I believe he has been misinformed on a number of points. I hope to introduce clarity that you may bring to the voter booths next year.
First off, legalizing medical marijuana does not mean that most Idahoans will be obtaining medical marijuana. As I looked through the voter initiative, I found the section defining a “debilitating medical condition.” This section defines which conditions might qualify for medical marijuana use. I highly recommend looking at the list of conditions for yourself on the first page of the “Idaho Medical Marijuana Act.” As you read the conditions, ask yourself, “Do I have any right to deny these individuals even slight relief from the suffering they are experiencing?”
Keep in mind that diagnosis of one of these conditions is only the first step to obtaining a medical marijuana card. The doctor first needs to conduct a full assessment of the patient's medical history and current medical conditions. The written recommendation must list the patient's qualifying condition, and how the patient is likely to receive benefit. After all of this has been completed, the practitioner can provide the patient with written recommendation. I don't know about your doctor, but mine will not be attempting this if she does not believe I have a legitimate need.
There are a number of people right now, who worry that the legalization of medical marijuana will simply lead to the legalization of recreational marijuana. However, this doesn't seem to be true. Today we have 33 states that have legalized medical marijuana, but only 11 that have legalized recreational marijuana. I believe that Idaho will follow suit with these more conservative states. I see Idahoans voting to legalize medical marijuana, but also opting to keep recreational marijuana illegal. A 2019 poll from Idaho Politics Weekly seems to support this idea. It shows that 73 percent of Idahoans support medical marijuana, while only 44 percent support recreational marijuana.
There are also a number of people using anecdotal evidence to justify keeping medical cannabis out of the hands of the sick and hurting. Rep. Raymond did this when referencing his travels in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. He is correct that there are high levels of homelessness and mental illness in these states (as there are in many states). However, he is confusing correlation with causation. If this line of thinking were valid, I could simply tell you to look at how Montana introduced medical marijuana 15 years ago. Montana now has lower homelessness rates than Idaho. If medical marijuana affects rates of homelessness, it obviously hasn't worked in our neighboring state.
Possession limits of marijuana are another matter of concern. We are being led to believe that the currently proposed 4-ounce limit for medical marijuana card holders, is far outside what other states allow. Rep. Jerald Raymond stated in his recent interview on 1310 KLIX that the 4-ounce limit is “four times the amount that's allowed in other states who have medical marijuana legalized.” Is that really accurate though?
The insinuation is that the other states have a possession limit of only 1 ounce. As I researched, I could only find five states with 1-ounce limits (for either medical or recreational use). Those states are Alaska, California, Colorado, Montana, and Nevada. However, there were many more states that had levels at or well above the 4-ounce limit proposed in Idaho. Eight of these states include: Hawaii at 4 ounces, Maryland at 120 grams (a little over 4 ounces), Delaware at 6 ounces, New Mexico at 8 ounces, Oklahoma at 8 ounces, Massachusetts at 10 ounces, Washington at 16 ounces, and Oregon at 16 ounces. This is, by no means, a comprehensive list. But when you start looking at more than just five states, it becomes evident that a 4-ounce possession limit is hardly without precedent. As I read through the possession limits of each state, Idaho's proposed limits began looking very average in comparison. This is very far from being a liberal policy, as we are being told.
What we are discussing is an issue that affects the health and well-being of our fellow Idahoans. We do not need fear-mongering and exaggerations of the truth. We should be greatly distressed when such misinformation is attempting to take control of our hearts and minds. We need real, unadulterated facts. Unfortunately, it seems that much of this issue is turning into propaganda akin to the 1936 movie “Reefer Madness.” We absolutely need to get this right. But we should not stray from the truth just to obtain a specific outcome.
Jonathan Tankersley
Pingree, Idaho