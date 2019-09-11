Dear Editor,
In January, 1998, after a young mother tragically chose an unthinkable outcome for her baby, Sheila Powell, Roberts, saw a need for young moms facing unplanned pregnancies. She followed through with her vision, joined forces with others who have a heart for young mothers and their babies, and The Shepherd’s Inn residential home was established.
In July of that year, a 9,000 square foot, 100-year-old home in Roberts was purchased. The State of Idaho granted incorporation and the IRS honored a request for 501(c)(3) status. The mortgage was retired in under two years.
When the need for residential services declined, the Inn was moved to Parkway Circle in Idaho Falls in 2005, still under the guidance of board president Tom Zahn with wife Julie serving as executive director.
In 2010, Shepherd’s Inn counselors initiated a Parenting 101 support group and class, first at Emerson Alternative High School and recently at Lincoln Alternative High School. Staff-updated curriculum provides topics relevant to today’s clients.
The Shepherd’s Inn is a faith-based pregnancy support center which subsists on grants, fund raisers and donations, receiving no federal or state funds.
Shepherd’s Inn staff and counselors provide labor and delivery coaching, parenting support groups, counseling, baby items through Earn While You Learn incentives, individualized assistance, social activities and scholarships for clients.
On September 17, 2019, The Shepherd’s Inn hosted its eighth annual Labor of Love golf scramble at Jefferson Hills Golf Course.
Our local businesses are hit hard for fundraising support during the year, but step up and do all they can to benefit area residents and programs. The Inn appreciates Rigby area businesses and individuals who helped by “Making a Difference, Two Lives at a Time” this year.
To learn more, find The Shepherd’s Inn on Facebook, shepherdsinn.org or help@shepherdsinn.org.
On behalf of The Shepherd’s Inn, thank you to Rigby area’s amazing business community.
Bird Derrick
Rigby