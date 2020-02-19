CLARK — As we near end of February and springtime is just around the bend, we still have the ice and snow of winter. But there are sure signs of spring on the way; one being cows giving birth.
The Shane Mickelsen family lives north of Dubois and works for L & M Cattle company. Amy Mickelsen reported that the cattle were moved to their Hamer cow camp around Christmastime. She said, The hard work is just starting” as they have begun calving.
Dale “Tike” Cope celebrated 50 years of service and his retirement with the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op in Dubois Feb. 12. Friends and family members gathered at the Co-op office building for a party before the annual meeting of the Co-op members and board of directors. President Darrin May opened the meeting by inviting comments about Cope. May also presented Cope with a clock acknowledging his 50 years and a new iPad that will keep him going with modern technology for many more years.
Clark County senior Bobcat basketball players were honored at Senior Night in Dubois Feb. 7. Before the Bobcats took on the Sho-Ban Chiefs, three seniors, along friends and family members took center stage for recognition.
Bobcat Wrestler Bubba Summers was honored at Senior Night Feb. 11. His parents, Kirk and Shelly Summers, and his little sister were there for the celebration at West Jefferson High School during a wrestling tournament.
Track and field practice for Clark County High School will begin Feb. 21.
Clark County native Holden Cade May, now a resident of Boise and airline pilot for SkyWest, will marry Kelley Danette Jund of Boise June 21 in Eagle, Idaho.
Staff members from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management met with Jill Egan in Dubois Feb. 12 to review documentation for cost recovery efforts after the Grassy Ridge Wildfire disaster in the summer of 2018. Egan is Clark County’s emergency management and emergency services coordinator.
A rangeland fire protection training day took place Feb. 12 in Dubois. Regular meetings and training sessions for fire fighting volunteers have been held in Clark County as part of the Rangeland Fire Protection Association with the Bureau of Land Management.
Dubois Lions Club will once again be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled Feb. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dubois Community Center. To reserve a donation time, call Jerry Pfenninger at 208.374.5749 or 208.520.8666.
Idaho Food Bank will have free food in Dubois Feb. 25 at the county shed on Main Street. The food bank for the area is usually available on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 19 – Rhett Jacobs, Brock Egan, Peyton Paulk, Martin Aguilar, Kolby Kozloff and Rebecca Aguilar; Feb. 20 – Kayden Barker, Broolyn Hensley, Stephanie Marino, Jeff Mortel, Samantha Arriaga, Nicole Garcia and Riley Sperl; Feb. 21 – Valeri Frederiksen Steigerwald, Ron Barg, Morti Billman, Ron Schladr, Nathan Mortimer, Adrian Orum and Heidi Billman, Feb. 22 – Joseph Bramwell, Tim Mulikin, Cory Rogers, Weston Andrews, Peyton Carlson, and Dave Ward; Feb. 23 – Pastor Warren Cuppy, Rees Lynn Thomas and Jaden Eddins; Feb. 24 – Robin Robinett, Ariano Figueroa, Jezabella Perez, Sherri Lair Goodmansen, and Brazen Jacobs; Feb. 25 – Karina Gonzales, Charles Sexton, Alexia Calzadias, Zane Summers and Kathy Phillips.
• Wedding Anniversary greetings to: Feb. 19 – Scott and Laura King; Feb. 20 – Rigoberto and Connie Hernandez; Feb. 21 – Allyn and Jan May, and Beau and Callie Kidd; Feb. 22 – Jose and Luz Elena Espinoza.
Have a great week! Remember it’s a Leap Year, so there is a Feb. 29!