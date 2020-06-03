I think I threw up a little bit in my mouth upon reading in the 27 May 2020 edition of the Jefferson Star that former Jefferson County Prosecutor Rob Dunn is suing candidate Ty Belnap for defamation. (Mr. Belnap is running for public office and I can only surmise that Dunn is pulling for his opponent in the upcoming election. Good timing, Mr. Dunn.)
Dunn is quoted in the article as saying, “…, but we don’t know what was going on in his (Belnap) mind when he said what he did. But it was an offensive statement.”
Talk about “offensive statements”! How well I remember feeling the same way when Dunn told Judge Crowley that I had lied in an editorial I had written and therefore was not a reliable witness. (That “was an offensive statement” to me…for I well-document my materials.) So, I whipped out my “handy-dandy” court notebook and produced the documents I had received from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office proving Dunn’s statement to the judge to be false. Perhaps I should have sued Dunn “for damage to reputation, character and humiliation”…for say an amount “…exceeding the sum of $10,000…"
This was not the only time I caught Dunn in a lie…and yes, I can document that too. I also recall during a meeting I had with former Jefferson County Commissioners. Dunn (the then county prosecutor) did not appreciate my very well-prepared and documented presentation to them and proceeded to threaten to sue me…a move designed, I believe, to intimidate and prevent me from communicating my issue to the Commissioners. (FYI: It didn’t work.)
It appears that Mr. Dunn has no qualms in threatening to shut down other’s “freedom of speech” which is, after all, a right guaranteed to us by the Constitution of the United States and I assume is one of the very early lessons taught to law students. Dunn seems to be "quick on the draw" to threaten to sue people who oppose him. He is certainly not an attorney that I would want representing me. And Mr. Belnap, if you could use me as a “witness” in the law suit, feel free to contact me. I come “well-documented.”
Andi Elliott
Hamer, Idaho