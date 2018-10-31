To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
"We are in a cooling trend" said Martin Mllynczk of NASA's Langley Research Center in the September issue of the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics. The article states that if the current low sun activity continues, it could set a space age record for cold. It goes on to state that the new NASA findings are in line with studies released by UC-San Diego and Northumbria University in Great Britain. Both predicted a grand solar minimum in coming decades due to low sunspot activity, similar to the mid-17th and early 18th century which coincided with a time known as the Little Ice Age. The activity of the sun has always caused heating and cooling trends. It puzzles me that the news media has not reported this research.
I feel our last few winters have been relatively mild. I don't look forward to shorter growing seasons and the severe winter weather I remember from the past. This may be a good time to stock up on fire wood.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton