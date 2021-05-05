To the commissioners — what about our roads?
Dear Jefferson County Commissioners – Roger Clark, Shayne Young & Scott Hancock,
Today so far, we have had fifteen 18-wheeler potato trucks, 19 cars and pickups, a fertilizer truck, two 4 wheelers and some machinery pass our house on a very dusty road. I think that would classify as farm to market -and all but the machinery & 4 wheelers do pay road taxes.
Whenever I call Road and Bridge, Dave always tells me but farm trucks do not pay fuel taxes.
When asked if the west side was getting any roads paved this year, he said yes, .9 on the end of the old butte highway and chip seal on the Monteview Highway.
He also said the money he is budgeted for roads is almost all used to maintain roads that are already paved. So—because your side of the county uses most of the money for upkeep of your many paved roads there is nothing left for paving on the west side????
Why is there not at least some money allocated for paving a few miles every year on the west side.
I do agree that paved roads as well as our many gravel roads need to be maintained. However, I feel that the west side is getting further behind as the more paved roads you have the less money can be spent on the west side.
Dave says it is a long way out to haul and work in our area. Isn’t that what we pay taxes for? More miles traveled also means more miles of road taxes paid from this area.
Would appreciate your consideration of paving 2 miles of our road because it is a busy farm to market road. We have had 1 mile of new paving on our road in 40 years.
Sincerely, Kay J. Bare
Terreton