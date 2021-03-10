Dear Editor,
In these polarizing times of deep dissention I would like to take a moment to express my unending gratitude.
I am eternally grateful to our founding fathers for their foresight and wisdom as they came together to agree upon our Bill of Rights and our Constitution. I am grateful to live in a Country where my freedom is protected by these precious documents. Where the common defense and general welfare matter as much as the right to assemble, the right to bear arms and the right of free speech. Where our Congress, our Judicial, and our Executive branches share responsibility and power while keeping each other in check. I am relieved to know that our form of government still works effectively and that treachery and despotism will not prevail. For a while there I must admit I was worried that fascism was actually a possibility.
I am grateful to our Veterans and men like the late, great Senator John McCain for his service to our Country, I am thankful that he survived his five years of torturous captivity. I am grateful to all of the Presidents that have recognized the sacrifices of our men and women and for the time they have taken to honor their lives. I am disgusted that any American, especially a draft dodger, would call them suckers or losers, or ever disparage their service to our great country, or disrespect them because they were captured.
I am thankful that we still have a free press. Without our dedicated news outlets we wouldn't know about our extreme weather, terrible fires, hurricanes, tornados, and the criminal activity within our own government. Mainstream news networks have broadcast many hours of hearings, proceedings, insurrections, election coverage and attempted tampering, all without taking time to allow for advertisements, their lives blood. Their coverage of Covid-19 has certainly saved many lives from this insidious virus. I am even thankful for the extremist entertainment outlets and their misinformation, lies, and bias. For now, because of them, and social media, I know who is informed and whom to trust. I am grateful for the internet and the readily available information, now at my fingertips. Where I used to have to go to the library and pull piles of books and spend hours upon hours to glean a small amount of information, I can now learn what I need in a much more efficient and effective manner.
I am grateful for people of integrity. People who work tirelessly day after day to feed us, provide services for us, and educate us without bragging about themselves or seeking acknowledgement. They just do it because it's the right thing to do. People like Senator Mitt Romney. His courage in standing up to his own party in a time where partisanship rules the day is not only commendable but also selfless. Sometimes doing what is right can be very costly. Integrity matters.
"When a man, unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper...despotic in his ordinary demeanor-known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty, when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity-to join in the cry of danger to liberty-to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government and bringing it under suspicion - to flatter and fall in with all the nonsense of the zealots of the day it may be justly suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion 'that he may ride the storm and direct the whirlwind."- Alexander Hamilton - arguing to include impeachment in the Constitution.
Thank you,
Lorie Berrett
Rigby