Volunteers needed as more kids enter the foster system
Jefferson County is a wonderful place to live and raise our children. We are still a County that prides itself on helping our fellow neighbor. The number of neighborhoods, schools and pizza restaurants in our area is increasing on a regular basis. However, another number is growing that most of the good citizens in Jefferson County have no clue about. In the last two years, the number of children entering the foster care system in our community has doubled. In fact, Jefferson is currently the second highest county in our District for children subjected to abuse, abandonment or neglect.
In 1976 Idaho passed the Child Protective Act 16-1614 appointing Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)/Guardian ad litem to each child who enters the Foster Care system. A CASA is court appointed to gather information on the situation, monitor the child/children and file a report with the court concerning the child’s mental, emotional and physical needs. Their focus is what is in the child’s best interest. Each year the number of children who are appointed a CASA advocate in our community increases. Last year the program served 377 children with many of those children being right here in Jefferson County.
The Judicial District VII CASA program is a non-for-profit organization that has been recruiting, screening, training and mentoring these amazing advocates for 28 years. Their mission is that children have a right to a safe and permanent home. The program is committed to providing all abused, neglected and/or abandoned children a voice in the Court process and the community.
Volunteering takes as little as 6-10 hours the first month with the following months being around 4-6 hours. The volunteer meets with the child twice a month to check on them, make sure their needs are being meet and that they are safe in an environment that they can thrive.
To become a volunteer you submit an application to the program, interview and complete training. Trainings are set to fit your schedule. If you would like more information, you can check out the website at www.casa7.org or contact Tiffany at info@casa7.org or 208-523-6525.
Children are the very foundation of our community. It is our responsibility to help nurture and support them so they can grow to be strong contributing members of our society. When we fail our children, we fail to sustain our community. I am asking you to help reach out to the most vulnerable children in our County by giving them a chance to heal, a chance to hope, a chance for change.
Tiffany Anderson
Rigby