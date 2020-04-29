I am the civil deputy for Jefferson County and work for the incumbent prosecuting attorney, Paul Butikofer. Paul is magnificent to work with and the county would be well served to re-elect him. Of my OWN volition, I have for several weeks, felt prompted to correct a number of allegations and misrepresentations to the public by Mr. Taylor.
A prosecutor must prove an offender’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — the highest standard in the law. Failure to strive to meet this standard and follow the prosecutor’s own professional rules constitutes prosecutorial misconduct and violates due process. Anyone who would advocate to the contrary does not understand the office and role of a criminal prosecutor. Both local and regional law enforcement alike endorse Paul Butikofer for re-election as the prosecutor for Jefferson County.
Running on a platform of “civil” experience can be misleading. “Civil” law is anything that is not “criminal” law. For example, civil law includes family law, personal injury, bankruptcy, estate planning, etc. Each body of civil law is unique, including government law. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a mainly Washington D.C.-based specialty commission, deals with civil anti-trust litigation, which is rarely practiced in Idaho, and is certainly not related to the local issues the county faces.
The civil deputy advises the county commissioners, the clerk, assessor, treasurer, prosecutor, sheriff, coroner and all of their multiple departments on a daily basis. The civil deputy’s primary duty is to represent and protect Jefferson County, even when doing so works against special or singular interests. Every day brings multiple challenges from different offices, oftentimes with a demand for immediate answers. The county officials and employees are good, honest, motivated people who not only serve the public, but also face daily difficult decisions in their professions. I have over a decade of specialty experience in advising Idaho counties in providing day-to-day advice, and representing counties in hearings, trials, and all sort of appeals, all on local government issues.
Without criminal prosecution experience, Mr. Taylor suggests he could simply assume the civil role at a net savings to the county. However, this would create a gaping hole in criminal prosecution, which simply shifts the burden to hire a new criminal prosecutor. Mr. Taylor does not have the experience to provide any criminal training to the staff he mentioned he would hire or law enforcement, to cover criminal hearings, or to respond to emergencies. Hiring another full or part-time criminal deputy would likely come at greater expense to Jefferson County taxpayers where the current civil deputy does not receive benefits such as an office, a cell phone, an assistant, office equipment, furniture, office supplies, research materials, subscriptions, legal education, travel expenses, malpractice insurance, and other related overhead at taxpayer expense.
Jefferson County is transparent and accountable to the public. Mr. Taylor’s two public records requests were denied because they requested records and actions prohibited by the Idaho Public Records Act. Further, as all reporting individuals can attest, Paul Butikofer and I have promptly, respectfully, and properly investigated any reported public meeting violations to completion.
Mr. Taylor states he will advise county departments in a manner that protects and prosecutes in favor of conservative values. Most residents, myself included, are conservative.
However, the oath and official duties of ANY prosecuting attorney are not to further any one political agenda, but instead to follow the law—even when we do not like the result.
Without revealing his sources, Mr. Taylor vaguely alludes to requests from law enforcement and county employees (a little over a year ago) that he run for prosecuting attorney. Alleged “information” from undisclosed sources cannot be verified and reflects a lack of transparency.
I would encourage the public to truly educate itself on the candidates and their qualifications for the offices they seek instead of being misled by vagueries and unfounded soundbites that unfortunately so often plague elections.
Weston Davis
Rigby