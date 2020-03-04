What is happening in the Legislature?
Jefferson County and District 35 voters — do you know what’s happening in our 2020 legislature? The two representatives we sent to Boise ran as Conservatives. Have you looked at their voting records? Oh my gosh. It’s stunning!
Representative Jerald Raymond (notoriously known for appearing multiple times on the Post Register’s “Most Jeered” roster as a Jefferson County Commissioner) is listed at the bottom of the rankings.
No, not at the bottom of the Republican rankings, but at the bottom of all, including the Democrat rankings. Only one Democrat is listed beneath Raymond as having the worst voting record.
Raymond is ranked -2 on a scale topping out at 66. Twenty Democrat reps have a better voting record than Raymond, according to the Idaho Freedom Foundation report.
Representative Furniss is ranked at number 16. This too is terrible! Talk about “wolves in sheep’s clothing.” Have we been sold a “bill of goods?” I shouldn’t say that I tried to warn voters...but I did.
Folks...you need to have our reps on speed dial and let them know you are watching. After Raymond’s “election” I told him that I would be watching his votes.
He is NOT a Conservative. Looking at his record, he doesn’t even qualify to be a Republican. Perhaps it’s time for Raymond to switch parties so that voters know exactly where he stands because he is not “standing” where he told us he would before his election.
And folks here are worried about Californians turning Idaho “blue?” We need to look within Idaho for that. Has District 35 elected their own “Obama?”
Party officials...time to move Raymond to the “other side.”
Andi Elliot
Hamer