To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
My friends and neighbors, abortion is a crime against humanity. Late term abortion shakes me at the very fiber of my soul. We cannot standby and do nothing as hundreds of thousands of beautiful born and unborn children are murdered in delivery rooms and abortion clinics. I believe we will be held accountable to our maker if we stand idly by and do nothing.
Please engage with our government leaders to act. I am tired of seeing columns in this paper from our leaders addressing relatively meaningless issues. Our congressmen remain silent and non-combative in a fight against the slaughter of our youth, of our future generations. Please, please act now.
Tyrone Belnap
Rigby