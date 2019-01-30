Where’s the ‘common sense?’
To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
I just finished ITD’s latest assessment document on Targhee Pass and it reads like a bad mystery novel. It’s as if James Patterson wrote most of it and let a ten-year-old finish it. There’s a huge build up towards one suspect until you’re sure that he’s the one, then a complete reversal to a far inferior suspect with only lame and inadequate justification for the change. It leaves one feeling cheated. This document sings the praises of the wildlife overpasses, debunks every objection that the opposition has had (no change in property ownership (i.e. no “take-over” of the forest) and no significant effect on access, the local economy or the scenic value of Hwy 20) and shows the overpasses to have a much higher probability of success than the other alternatives yet these are not the alternatives chosen, apparently due to political reasons rather than public safety and social responsibility. (Heck, if ITD put all its projects up for a vote in Fremont County, Island Park wouldn’t have a single paved road.) The overpass options surpass animal detection systems (ADS) in effectiveness and cost/effectiveness, with the overpasses consistently high (85 to 99 percent effective).
In contrast, the effectiveness of the ADS is dependent on the other systems that are installed with it – the stand-alone systems are only 30 to 65 percent effective while the systems installed with fencing, etc, had higher success rates – the more fencing, the better they work. (It makes sense – if the animals can be guided to cross at a particular spot on the highway then the ADS system has a much better chance of detecting them and warning drivers in time.) ITD’s goals for this system are higher than are justified by any of the research cited and the document states that if these goals are not met in 5 to 7 years the system could be scrapped – talk about a waste of money. Is the long-term goal to end up with nothing? Common sense dictates choosing an alternative that could meet these goals (such as overpasses) rather than settling for one that probably won’t. It is truly a shame that this document did not come out before the election so that the voters had some facts to base their vote on instead of all the lies and misinformation.
Nowhere in the document is the issue of recreational use of the right-of-way addressed. The ADS system is basically an electronic, invisible fence that detects movement in the right-of-way. Any movement can trigger the system and interfere with its true purpose – detecting animals along the road side and warning drivers in a timely manner. If recreational use interferes with the system, disrupting the flow of traffic unnecessarily, then recreationists will be required to access the forest from the highway only at designated points (just like with real fences) and will most likely be banned from using the right-of-way to access those points. None of the examples cited in the document had this issue to contend with, except for one in Switzerland where the system was shut down during the day to allow for recreational use (not an option here) and recreational use was banned when the system was operating, so that’s likely what will happen to recreational use in the right-of-way here. The ADS will likely have a greater negative effect on recreation in the community than an actual fence. An actual fence makes much better sense – recreationists can walk or ride along it, on one side or the other, crossing over at any one of the many crossings, without interfering with either the effectiveness of the system or the flow of traffic.
At the end of the day, with an ADS, the animals are still on the road and can be hit. The system depends on drivers driving in an attentive and responsible manner and if they did that, there would be no need for any of these alternatives. But they don’t and an Animal Detection System is not going to change that. The sensible option is to get the animals off the road. Read the document with an open mind and you will see that, all things considered, overpasses with fences are the “common sense” solution for Island Park!
Nancy Olson
Island Park