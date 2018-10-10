To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
I've been a homeowner in Island Park since 2002, spending nearly six months here every year. Like most Island Park residents and visitors, my wife and I come for the wide-open spaces, fishing, hiking, and wildlife, and we enjoy all of these equally. Unfortunately, both our wildlife and we, as residents, are at risk of injury and death due to lack of wildlife safeguards on Highway 20—"Idaho's gateway to Yellowstone".
During the time we've been in Island Park, I've seen innumerable road-kills on Highway 20 every year, and at least four friends have had collisions with wildlife (in one instance, a moose crossing the highway slammed into the side of a friend's car at night; the car was totaled and the moose died). Personally, I've come close to hitting several moose and I've had a herd of elk jump out in front of me while driving on US-20. Given so many instances of human-wildlife accidents, and given the massive highway work that's going to take place at Targhee Pass, I believe it's the opportune time for IDT to make the needed changes to protect people and wildlife.
There has been a great deal of discussion about the need to keep wildlife and traffic separated, and from the reading I've done it appears that overpasses or underpasses for wildlife are the only truly viable solutions. With numerous cars and trailer trucks driving up Highway 20 every day—and night—at speeds up to and exceeding 65 miles per hour, we will continue to see collisions occur regularly and more frequently, especially as tourism to this area continues to grow by leaps and bounds.
Although other efforts to prevent collisions with wildlife may appear sensible—including animal detection devices—these solutions are designed to alter human behavior and ultimately are doomed to fail, as was the case in Durango, Colorado, where animal detection devices simply didn't work, due in part to the need to constantly repair and maintain the system. These devices were eventually replaced with less expensive fencing and underpasses.
Finally, the notion of placing a county advisory vote to prevent over- and underpasses on the Fremont County ballot is ironic, as such a vote implies that residents are ambivalent about wildlife and human safety. In fact, Island Park's economy is almost totally dependent on tourism and wildlife—and what could be more effective in protecting local businesses than ensuring the safety of its patrons and the wildlife that they come to the area to enjoy.
Bruce Raskin
Island Park