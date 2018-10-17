To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
My family owns a home in Island Park. I use Highway-20 frequently. But don’t drive at night. Why? Because we might hit a large animal and at best destroy our vehicle, or at worst get killed. I have had several near misses between Island Park and Rexburg, but sadly for some, it’s not a near miss.
My longtime neighbor and personal friend was killed at age 34 on Highway-20 in a collision with wild game. His family lost him abruptly and needlessly. Accidents like his could be avoided.
As I travel between Rexburg and Island Park, I’m reminded of the daily risks as I pass countless roadkill, often being reminded of my friend’s tragic death. Over the years, I’ve struggled to accept that in order to live in the beauty that is Island Park and surrounding Fremont County, there will be vehicle wildlife collisions and death all along the road. That was until now.
Now Idaho Transportation Department has the opportunity to develop one or more wildlife crossings that, according to several studies by Montana State University, have decreased wildlife collisions on roads surrounding Yellowstone by 85-95%. I find it puzzling that we don’t already have these crossings that are obviously working elsewhere. In fact, numerous studies throughout the Mountain West have shown time and again that wildlife crossings are the safest solution for drivers in highly populated wildlife areas, and that they pay for themselves over time with less car accidents and loss of life. This seems like a win-win to me. It’s about increasing driver safety while being fiscally responsible.
Since learning about the consideration of crossings by the Idaho Transportation Department, I’ve learned that one in four automobile accidents that occur along Highway-20 in Fremont County are wildlife related, which is close to five times the national average. I’ve traveled all parts of Idaho. Idaho has underpasses for wildlife in Boise and near Sandpoint. Why are lives in Fremont County any less important than in those locations? Why can’t we have safer roads with wildlife crossings like many other places in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming? Obviously, the need is here, but why not the best solution?
If you simply consider cost, numerous studies show that crossing structures pay for themselves over a short period of time, sometimes within 20 to 30 years when considering the savings from countless wildlife collisions, clean-up, and insurance costs to drivers -- if they live.
If you consider safety, there is no question our highways will be safer with wildlife crossings. Numerous studies have been published by universities across the Mountain West showing this.
Wildlife crossings are the fiscally responsible choice, and also the safest choice for drivers.
I encourage my friends in Fremont County to vote “Yes to safe wildlife crossings” on November 6th; and to call the Idaho Transportation Department at (208) 220-5937 to tell them you want safe wildlife crossings on US-20.
Cody Freston
Island Park