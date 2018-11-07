Ask any soldier about their time in the military and an overwhelming 90 percent will tell you it was an incredible experience. (1) No matter their background, religion, ethnicity, or gender most would do it all over again. Being in the military or serving one’s country is an honor, a sense of duty. Most will serve with others and give their lives for one another without even knowing the other person. Its just like the fireman or police officer that rush into the burning building, they do so out of duty and loyalty.
On November 11th, 2018 America will celebrate Veteran’s day and the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War (WWI). Though today I doubt there is a survivor from this Great War there are countless reasons that every American should reflect and celebrate, especially in this day of such division and hatred across our nation.
At the beginning of the Great War, in the summer of 1914, there were over 23 million immigrants that fled Eastern and Southern Europe to reside in the United States. (2) Many of which could trace their roots to the countries at war in Europe but these young Americans wanted a new life and new dreams and as such enlisted in the military and fought for the American Flag. History will teach us that our leaders were nervous about this immigrant force and that many tried to enlist or make laws to only enlist “pure Americans” but as the war drew near these immigrants and many minorities were on the front lines in France.
The American Melting Pot was ever so evident during the Great War and as numerous stories on the battlefield depict, these Americans fought with distinction and honor. Many of these immigrant soldiers were later interviewed and nearly all discussed the “Great Pride” while serving their adoptive country. (3) These new Americans would later become future business leaders, teachers and community service employees that would take the United States into the Roaring Twenties. Some would even serve again during the next World War.
While this country and all of our people have much to be thankful for, it’s was the men and women that fought during the Great War that started it all. It was these Veterans, from all walks of life, that on November 11th 2018 each of us should think about. We should reflect upon our own beliefs, look inside ourselves and ask if we do everything we can for our country and each other? Do we have what it takes to walk onto the battlefield and fight along someone different than us? Would we walk into that burning building to save the life of a stranger?
Though President Kennedy’s inaugural speech came decades after the Great War, his historic words, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good. (4) Its this very belief that every man and woman whom ever donned the uniform during the Great War or today strive to fulfill.
We are the United States of America, we are the greatest nation on the earth and since the Great War have demonstrated to all of the world our sense of duty and loyalty to the nation.
God Bless the USA!
(1) GoArmy.com, Jan 2018
(2),(3)International Library of the First World War, online addition, 08 Oct 2014
(4) National Archives, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
Roy Howard Taylor, Sr. is a retired First Sergeant from the United States Army. He served for 21 years and is a third-generation soldier. Most of his assignments were in Germany and overseas.