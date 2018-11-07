This will be the 100th anniversary of Veteran’s Day. Originally designated Armistice Day the name was changed by Congress in 1954 to be called Veteran’s Day. The end of World War I was said to end all wars. Some members of the Snake River Post No. 1004 I remember well; Walk Eschler, Jim Durrant, Les Ball were World War I Veterans when I joined the VFW in the 1950s. That didn’t end all wars as the Second World War was raging in Europe at the end of the 1930s.
Our country entered the war, December 7, 1941. Some of you may remember this day; I do because I was 10 ½-years-old. We were ice skating on the frozen slough of Roberts and at the completion of our skating we went to my grandfather’s house where we found him listening to the radio. The bad news was Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor.
The people in America were hesitant to enter the war going on in Europe but President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Congress then authorized our country to join England and other allies in the war against Germany and Italy known as the Axis. This was in conjunction with declaring war against Japan after they bombed Pearl Harbor.
America was in crisis and our citizens responded with great Patriotism. Many wondered if our country would survive. America, I believe was inspired by Divine Guidance to rise to the challenge of preserving our nation.
Men and women didn’t hesitate to join the armed forces. Some even left high school at 17-years-old or younger. Most have heard of Audie Murphy who joined young and was a war hero. I remember my cousin Jack Lawson, who went to the service, the U.S. Army, and I was so proud of him. I followed very closely reading the newspaper every day and listened to the radio.
Movies always were preceded by the news, especially the war news. The invasion of Europe was called D-Day and that was a historic day for the Allies. That day was June 6, 1944, my 13th birthday. I remember I was going to the grocery store and someone said we have invaded Europe. Many gave their lives during this invasion.
Approximately 600,000 lost their lives in World War II, and several hundred thousand were wounded. Approximate 16 million served during the war. There are about 500,000 veterans left from WWII. Everyone couldn’t serve in uniform so those who were farmers, teachers, merchants, factory workers and others were as important as those who did the fighting.
WWII veterans and everyone at home supporting the war effort are and have always been my heroes. We would not be a free country had it not been for our heroes.
The Korean War started June 24, 1950. The 116th ECB National Guard consisting of units located at Ashton, St. Anthony, Rigby and Idaho Falls were activated in August 1950 because of the Korean War.
The war started because the North Koreans—a possession of Russia after WWII—invaded South Korea—a possession of the United States after WWII at the 38th parallel.
Japan had controlled all of Korea for 40 years before WWII. The United Nations intervened at the war’s beginning and it was called a “Police Action” with many countries joining in defense of South Korea.
I belonged in Company A located in Rigby. After training in Rigby and Fort Belvoir, Virginia, we were deployed to Korea in January 1951. We traveled on a troop ship, The General Mitchell with 5,000 troops including women (isolated on the top deck) from San Francisco to Pusan, Korea via Japan taking 30 days.
We began work on roads and building bridges shortly after arriving in Korea, so tanks could travel the roads to the front where the war was.
I was working on the road one day in the summer of 1951 with 11 other men in our squad and I said the myself “what am I doing here.” I have a wife at home in Rigby, married two weeks before we left Rigby to go to Fort Belvoir, and a newborn baby who I had never seen. Then I quickly answered myself and I said “I am here to serve the country that I love, the United States of America.” A small percentage of our population gets the privilege to serve our country in uniform.
We were also helping to give the South Korean people freedom so they could enjoy life. After all, the purpose of life is to be happy.
It saddens my heart to see people in our country that we love trying to tear us apart, even the intention to change us to a Socialist country. They don’t realize the blessings from being in a country like no other in the world.
Freedom is precious. I, like you, and the majority of grateful citizens would die for our country. I pray that we will overcome those who would like to destroy us.
May we survive by Divine Guidance once again and our beautiful land of America that we love be saved even for those who are so negative against us.