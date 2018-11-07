Whether coming from a military family or not, each American, in one way or another has been effected, molded and shaped by war and the brave soldiers who have fought them.
Many lives have changed for the better.
Many have not.
Some learned skills, professions or gained education that gave them a bright future rather than a lackluster one. Others were left with the crumbling remains of lost loved ones, sorrow, deep wounds and nightmares.
My grandfather served in the merchant marines. He learned an impressive work ethic and when a newlywed, was able to hold down three jobs and later start a profitable and enduring business.
Although a kind, warm, generous man, he had a burning hatred toward the Japanese. That had direct consequences for my aunt, who dated and wanted to marry a Japanese man. She never did get married.
My uncle who served in Vietnam had harrowing experiences. He was a helicopter pilot. He saw his best friend, who was flying the helicopter next to him, get shot down.
He was fortunate enough to make it home. But he was never the same. He married and had four kids and tried to return to an elusive normality that he could never fully return to. He divorced, drinks to forget, and holds the pieces together one day after another.
My father-in-law spent time in the Navy. Never one to shirk anything difficult or downright seemingly impossible, he passed down a hardworking expectation to his children, who are also hardworking and successful in their businesses and endeavors.
World War II ushered in a new age of machinery and prosperity that launched the United States into a world power. Prior to that, Americans were primarily farmers, homesteading tracts of land, trying to eek out an existence and recover from the Great Depression.
From new prosperity came new chances of achieving education and business success. More and more realized the American Dream.
But many suffered the sorrows of losing loved ones during a century of frequent war.
Let’s take time to ponder where we would be if our brave veterans had shirked from active duty.
Our hearts are stirred with patriotism. Those roots are deep. We feel the burning in our bosoms as we salute the flag. We recollect the sacrifices. We honor the fallen. We celebrate the victory and the opportunities and freedom that are ours because so many soldiers fought for them.
So even if my father and brother and husband and sons have not served in the military, it doesn’t mean I don’t come from a military family. I come from a military nation. And I am blessed for it. I am thankful for it. So very, very grateful.
So thank you, to all veterans everywhere. And thank you to your families.
Let’s continue to fight for freedom, for right, for America and for each other.