You have got to be kidding me. The West Jefferson District 231 School Board members (who are ELECTED) voted to continue a 5 day school week and the Superintendent (who is APPOINTED by the School Board) overrides them because the teachers (many of whom are members of very liberal Idaho Education Association and worse, the NEA) want a four day work week. Well, "hell' bells" who wouldn't want a four day work week and then a "dummy day" where the "dummies" get special help? That's a "no brainer". Pun intended. What parent is going to send their kids to "dummy day"? I'll tell you...those for whom it is too inconvenient to work with their kids. That's who. And this Superintendent needs to be fired.
And just think... the kids can sleep-in or Fridays and spend the day watching TV and playing video games and what not. That's exactly what my neighbors' kids are doing. (I have read that many girls get pregnant in the hours when they are out of school and their parents are working.) Lack of supervision there? Ya think?
Parents, those of you who have high achieving students...do you realize that your school district now is catering to the "low achieving" students? That your kids are "chopped liver". That your kid and his education now is "second rate". That your kids are attending a school that can't even meet minimum standards yet they are reducing their face-time with their teachers. That the lack of education that your kid is being deprived of is going to affect them the rest of their lives?
And teachers who are just marking time...you know the damage you are doing to these kids. Permanent damage. Have the decency to resign. 60% of kids have to take remedial courses in college.... Hey...that costs extra money. MAKE the school prepare your kids adequately. A "free" public education doesn't have to be substandard. Demand excellence. When my classes of "ghetto kids" can perform in the top 20% of the 5 high schools in my district then believe me...it's the "teachers" who are not doing their jobs. DEMAND better. (I don't care if they are your neighbors.) STOP settling for a "social experience"...learning should be the the only job a kid has whether it is learning a vocation or preparing for a serious college education. (Not Women's Studies and Underwater Basket-weaving.)
Public Schools in West Jefferson School District have an average math proficiency score of 41% (versus the Idaho public school average of 45%), and a reading proficiency score of 54% (versus the 55% statewide average)...according to 2021 statistics. I'll tell you...my kids were more important to me than that...I demanded and "got" a better education for my kids...and parents, you can do the same. That is, IF you care.
And Elliott
Hamer, ID