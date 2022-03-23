Baseball, Track and Field season preview

Rigby and West Jefferson spring sports teams are gearing up to head into what all head coaches believe will be a excellent season. Rigby baseball and track teams are both returning from successful 2021 seasons, as is the West Jefferson track and field team.
Baseball
RIGBY — Rigby High School’s Head Baseball Coach Tyler Kite stated he is extremely excited about the upcoming baseball season.
Last year’s season went well, and he mentioned that the team did lose a talented group of seniors. However, he is confident in the group of guys the team has this year.
“We are led by three seniors,” Kite said. “Ryker Kirkham, Paxton Sheppard and Mason Wise. These guys have stepped up and instilled a culture of being brothers on and off the field.”
According to Kite, these three leading seniors have rooted a new mentality into both the team and in Kite himself. He stated they have inspired the team to play for more than themselves, and it has made a huge difference in the team’s mentality and their performance on the field.
Rigby began their practices for the season, but due to inclement weather have been forced to cancel their first few games. Despite a slow beginning to their season, they are scheduled to play their first game at the Bucks Bags Spring Invite in Boise on March 24 against Reynolds, Oregon.
“We are excited to play and fight for Rigby Baseball,” Kite said. “We appreciate and know we have tons of support from our baseball families and the Rigby community.”
Track and Field
RIGBY — Rigby is returning after a successful year last spring, where they placed among the top six in boys and girls track events.
This year’s team comprises of 140 athletes, after losing about 25 seniors last year. Most of the graduating seniors participated in Middle Distance events as well as Sprints. However, Rigby does have participants in every event for this season.
“We are very deep as a team this year,” said James Parrish, the head coach for Track and Field. “We will be very strong in most events, and we are as strong as we ever have been on the boys side.”
Rigby boys have a chance to place at state this year in more than 14 of the 18 events, Parrish stated. He also has high hopes for the girls to compete at state in May as well, stating that they are strong in Sprints and Field events.
The first meet of the season was cancelled due to snow, however the next meet will took place at Century High School on March 17. The team also hosts an invitational on April 8 and 9 at Hyrum Blackburn Stadium.
“They could break several school records this year,” Parrish said. “Maybe they have a shot at a couple state records.”
WEST JEFFERSON — This year’s Track and Field team is comprised of 30 athletes, according to Head Coach Melinda Schwieder, who is returning after a two year absence from the district.
“It is a building year,” Schwieder said, “with several young athletes participating.”
Last year, the team lost eight seniors who participated in the two mile, one mile, 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, discus, shot put, long jump and triple jump events.
According to Schweider, this year the team has athletes participating in all events except for a few of the sprint relays. However, Schweider stated that they will narrow down the events for athletes as they get closer to the district track meet.
“We have a great group of coaches and athletes with a lot of potential,” Shweider said. “We look forward to seeing athletes progress and represent our school at districts and state.”
West Jefferson began their practices on March 1 this year, and will have their first meet on April 1.