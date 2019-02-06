Boy’s basketball gearing up for Districts

With only a couple games left in the regular season, the local boys basketball teams are preparing for the District Tournament that will begin Feb. 12. Listed below are season wrap-ups for Rigby, Ririe and West Jefferson. All stats for each team are from Feb. 3.
Rigby Trojans
With a 15-3 overall record and 2-2 conference record, the Trojans sit in second place behind Madison.
After losing to Madison 45-42 Dec. 21, Rigby went on an eight-game win streak that featured wins against Hillcrest, Skyline, Bonneville, Thunder Ridge and Shelley. The Trojans win streak was snapped Jan. 30 against Madison, completing the Bobcats’ sweep of Rigby this season.
Head Coach Justin Jones said the team has seen a lot of successes this season.
“I’m super excited about our team and where we’re at,” he said. It’s great seeing our team come together and fight together.”
On Feb. 1, the Trojans defeated Highland 57-43.
Rigby’s final two games will come against Thunder Ridge (Feb. 6) and Idaho Falls (Feb. 8) in what Jones says are big games for the Trojans and where they end up in Districts. He said if they finish second in the conference they will get home court.
“We need to take it one game at a time to get home court,” he said.
Ririe Bulldogs
As of Feb. 1, the Bulldogs remained the top seed in the 2A Conference for the fourth straight week. Ririe has been nearly flawless this season with a 16-1 record overall and an undefeated 5-0 conference record.
Ririe’s first loss came against Snake River Dec. 13 in a 64-60 game. Since then the Bulldogs have racked off 11-straight wins.
Head Coach Eric Torgerson said the team is doing far better than what they were expecting at the beginning of the season. He said with the change-ups in their scheduling at the beginning of the season, many thought it resulted in a tougher schedule.
“If you told me we were going to be 16-1 at the beginning of the season, I would have been dumbfounded,” he said.
Near the midway point of the season, Ririe was undefeated after winning five-straight games to open the season.
“We’ve been very fortunate this season,” Torgerson said.
Ririe continued its win streak Feb. 1 with a dominate 89-54 win over Salmon.
The Bulldog’s next game is tonight against conference rival North Fremont, a game that Torgerson said is an important game for Ririe.
“There’s a lot on the line with that game,” he said. “They could even it up with a win.
Their final game of the season before Districts will take place Feb. 8 against West Jefferson.
They will play their first game in Districts on Feb. 12.
West Jefferson Panthers
Unlike the Bulldogs, West Jefferson has struggled this season. As they head into Districts, the Panthers sit in third place in the conference with a 4-13 record.
West Jefferson began its season with nine–straight losses, but looked to turn their season around with three-straight wins against Butte County, American Falls and Salmon. Since then they have lost four of their last five games.
Their losing streak continued Feb. 1 with a 69-42 loss to North Fremont.
Despite their 4-14 record, West Jefferson sits in the third seed due to its conference record. With a 2-3 record, the Panthers are ranked ahead of Firth (2-4) despite them having a better overall record (8-10) and Salmon (0-6, 2-13).
West Jefferson has two games remaining before Districts against conference rivals Firth (Feb. 6) and Ririe (Feb. 8).
Districts will begin Feb. 12.