South Fremont wrestler Hunter Hobbs was back on top of the podium Saturday, proudly accepting another first-place medal at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational.
He looked confident, satisfied and probably a little humbled. Hobbs was back in familiar territory, claiming another championship, but also realizing he wasn’t invincible.
Standing in second place on the podium was Rigby’s Payton Brooks. It was Brooks who handed Hobbs the first defeat of his career last month at the High Country Conference Duals. Not only did Brooks win, but he pinned Hobbs in the second round.
There was no repeat on Saturday when the two met up for the 170-pound final. Hobbs won a defensive battle 3-1 in what was arguably the most anticipated match of the tournament.
Hobbs led 1-0 after the second round, but Brooks tied it with an escape in the third. Hobbs countered with a takedown on the edge of the circle and held on for the victory.
“I just played defense the first two periods and tried to get him tired out,” Hobbs said. “I knew I still had stuff in my gas tank.”
Hobbs improved to 34-1 this season and Brooks dropped to 20-1.
Brooks is known for this throws, Hobbs said, noting that he got caught with one in the loss. He was prepared for that on Saturday, which was one reason for the defense-first approach.
“I just knew I had to work harder,” Hobbs said of rebounding from a loss for the first time.
Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger, another returning state and Tiger/Grizz champion, had little trouble in his match at 106, defeating Minico’s Andre Valero in a 19-3 tech fall to improve to 25-0.
“It’s been good,” Mauger said of his season so far, which also included an impressive win at the Doc Buchanan Invitational in California. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve been wrestling really well.”
Teton’s Ryker Fullmer met Blackfoot’s Austin Ramirez for the third time this season in the 152 final and came away with a 6-2 decision.
“It’s hard to wrestle someone three times,” said Fuller, a sophomore who won Tiger/Grizz for the second year.
“A lot of nerves are gone,” Fullmer said about sophomore year compared to being a freshman. “It feels good to go out and wrestle and have fun.”
For the third straight season, Tiger/Grizz had a girls competition.
Bonneville’s Kayla Vail was one of the inaugural tournament champs as a freshman and claimed another title on Saturday, pinning Eagle’s Holland Wieber in 3:01 in the 120-pound final.
Two years ago Vail was the only girl on the Bees team. This year there are nine. Six, including Vail, medaled at Tiger/Grizz.
“The competition from then to now is insane,” Vail said. “All these girls are so tough. It’s awesome to see myself grow ... It’s awesome to see girls wrestling as a whole is just developing.”
With the Idaho High School Activities Association officially sanctioning girls wrestling this year, Vail said she expects the sport to continue to grow exponentially .
Luisa Araujo of Teton (106), Trinity Velasquez of Blackfoot (126), Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville (132), Lillee Olague of Bonneville (145) and Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge (160) all reached their respective championship matches.
Other boys champions included Boden Banta of South Fremont with a 2-0 win over Saxton Scott of Bonneville.
Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot (132), Noah Ingram of Madison (138) and Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge (220) each earned titles.
By ALLAN STEELE