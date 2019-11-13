The Warcats’ season has come to an end after an overall well-played season compared with 2018.
Murtaugh handed Clark-Watersprings a 32-20 loss in the first round of the 1A Division II playoffs. The Warcats rallied from a 20-6 halftime deficit by tying the game at 20-20 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter when Bubba Summers ran in a touchdown.
Warcats coach Chris Strahm said uncharacteristic turnovers cost them.
“That’s something we haven’t been accustomed to this year,” Strahm said. “They got a couple of really fast tailbacks. We knew that but it hurt us a couple times, for sure. They’re definitely some high-speed track guys.”
The Warcats ended their third season as a co-op 6-3. A year ago, the Warcats went 0-6.
“I can’t say enough about how much work the kids put in,” Strahm said. “They know where we were last year and they didn’t want to be there again. From the first offseason weight room meeting to today, they put the work in and they never took off the opportunity to get better.”
Allan Steele
Post Register