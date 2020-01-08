Coming in from the fields — Jordan Hamilton becomes Ririe boys basketball coach

Ririe native Jordan Hamilton played numerous sports at Ririe High School, but if his friends were to pick one he might eventually coach, Hamilton said they would pick football.
“It was my main sport,” he said.
Hamilton does have a lot of field time as a local farmer, but when it comes to sports, the 2008 Ririe High School graduate is instead the school’s newest boys basketball coach.
“It has been a really good experience for me, because I love the kids,” he said. “I love working with the kids.”
Hamilton acted as a team assistant coach for six years before being hired as head coach this year. He said he had an interest in working with youth as a teacher before, but decided instead to farm. After serving a religious mission, Hamilton graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a degree in plant and soil science and began working on the family farm in Ririe. He now lives with his wife Abby Hamilton and their two young children, who he said he enjoys playing with.
Hamilton said Ririe feels “like the right place to be” and said he enjoys contributing to the community where he once played boys basketball himself under Coach Eric Torgerson.
“For me, to come back and coach with my head coach was an amazing opportunity,” he said. “I never saw myself here, I never saw myself as a head coach.”
Hamilton said his goal is to prepare students from a young age to be part of a team, and he said he wants to “know every kid’s name from third grade up.” He said he hopes to make Ririe’s team consistently good, regardless of how many experienced players leave.
“I want to really create a culture at Ririe,” he said. “It seems like at Ririe we’ve had this issue of a really good team and then a few down years.”
Multiple state championships are always an aspiration, but Hamilton said beyond that, he also wants to teach players to become better “husbands, fathers and sons.”
“For me, the ultimate goal with the kids is, I want them to learn to become men,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think our success should be measured completely off wins and losses, but also, what kind of people are they, after they’re done?”