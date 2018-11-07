With fall sports quickly coming to an end, many schools in Jefferson County have had, or are currently having a successful season.
Rigby High School
In football, Rigby High School completed its season with a 4-5 record, missing out at a chance at the playoffs.
Rigby volleyball on the other hand made it to after an excellent season under first year Head Coach Ashlee Anderson
Anderson said the team had a very strong season having beat teams they had never beat in the past.
Heading in as the third ranked team in Districts, Rigby beat Thunder Ridge High School for the first time this season after a hard fought match.
"It was amazing," Anderson said.
The Trojans' took on Timberline High School in the first match of State Oct. 26 but ended up coming up short losing 3-0.
In their second match the Trojans lost 3-2 against Rocky Mountain High School
Like many other Rigby sports teams, the Trojan boy’s soccer teams made it state.
The boy’s team took on Timberline in the first game of the playoffs Oct. 18, where they lost 4-0. They went on to play Lake City Oct. 19 where the winner would go on to play in the consolation round against Coeur d’Alene. The game concluded with another 4-0 loss.
The girl’s team had a sub-par season ending with a record of 3-10-1 therefore not qualifying for state.
Finally, both Rigby Cross Country teams made it to the state championship Oct. 27.
The boy’s team results are as follows: Nathan Fielding–29th; Quinn Kunz–38th; Joe Campbell–40th; Luke Tapp–47th; Benjamin Ricks–48th; Eric Eastin–53rd; Mason Chandler–59th.
The girl’s team results are as follows: Hailey Phillips–9th; Morgan Dean–41th; Hannah Bird–52nd; Rainey Gallup–53rd; Makenna Bird–69th; Allison Johnson–70th; Shanna Sievers–73rd;
Ririe High School
Ririe football completed its season with a 4-5 record but ended up making the playoffs. The Bulldogs’ season ended in the 1st round of the playoffs to Declo Oct. 26 losing by a score of 41-21.
Ririe boys and girls Cross Country also put on a strong showing at Districts, both finishing in 2nd earning them a berth at the state tournament.
At the state tournament the boy’s team took 3rd overall with Logan Kearsley placing 6th and Stetson Machen taking 14th, Kohl Marion placing 18th, Jeff Trimble 28th, Brennen Green 31st, Chris Gunderson 52nd and Jordan Nelson 55th.
The girl’s team also had a strong showing. The results are as follows: Sara Boone–23rd; Saryah Olson–25th; Kael Webb–33rd; Taylor Trimble–34th; Taya Brown–51st; Annalee Ball–61st; Kate Miller–65th.
Despite finishing 8-8 and not making it to state, the Ririe Volleyball team won the Academic State Championship, meaning their cumulative GPA was higher than any other 2A volleyball team in the state.
West Jefferson High School
West Jefferson football is having a great season thus far, ending the regular season with a three game win streak and a final 7-2 record. The Panthers won a tight game against Aberdeen Oct. 26 in the first round of the playoffs by a score of 49-47.
The Panthers ended up losing to the undefeated North Fremont Huskies 44-6 Friday.
Like the Panther football team, the West Jefferson Volleyball team had a great season making it to the state playoffs.
The Panthers won their first match Oct. 26 3-2 against Declo, but were shutout against Malad, 3-0. The Lady Panthers then went on to play Soda Springs in the consolation round, losing 3-1.
In boys track, Hyrum Spencer took 7th overall at the state championship Oct. 27. While the results for the girls are as follows: Elizabeth Spencer–7th; Kaylee Dalling–22nd; Alexa Ahnder–31st; Sage Wood–49th; Shaylee Ahnder–50th; Allie McDonald–66th.