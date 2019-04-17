A pair of Rigby athletes claimed titles in throwing events in Boise April 6. Senior and Utah State signee Nathan Franz won boys elite shot put with a mark of 56-10.5 while senior and Wyoming signee Mateya Mobley won girls elite shot put with 39-2.5.
Franz’s first throw went 61-2; a distance that Rigby High School Track and Field Coach Scott Daku says has never been seen by a Rigby thrower.
“Unfortunately, Nathan scratched the throw, but still won the gold medal with a toss of 56 feet 10 inches,” Daku said. “The best shot put throw in the state.”
Daku said Mobley’s throw was also the best throw in the state.
“If we can stay healthy and continue to progress we will have an incredible year,” Daku said. “I am looking forward to great things from both throwers.”
This is the second year in a row Mobley has won the event at Boise Relays. She also placed fifth in girls elite discus (110-6) and Franz placed third in boys elite discus (158-1).