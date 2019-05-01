Fullmer and Zundel sign with BMCC

Former Rigby High School students Ben Fullmer and Keegan Zundel signed with Blue Mountain Community College out of Pendleton, Ore. during an April 5 prospect camp.
Fullmer and Zundel were two of 40 basketball players from throughout the country to attend the camp and two of seven to sign their Northwest Athletic Conference Letter of Intent to play in 2019.
“For my first recruiting class as the Head Coach, I’m very happy with this first wave of signee’s. We had identified a couple key needs that we needed moving forward, more athleticism and team first players. This group of guys are going to really fun to watch grow,” Head Coach Doug Baxter said.
Fullmer said part of the reason he decided to sign with Blue Mountain Community College is due to the convenience and familiarity with the school.
“My buddy’s dad played there,” he said. “I liked the coaching staff a lot.”
Fullmer played as a point guard at Rigby before graduating in 2018.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “My goal is to make an impact on the team.”
After his two years at the community college, Fullmer said he plans to continue his basketball career at a four-year university and major in either math or physical therapy.
He will be leaving for college in August.
“Ben is a 6’2” guard that brings the competitive atmosphere to every game and practice,” Baxter said. “He rebounds and finishes well around the rim as well.”
Assistant Coach Chance Norquist said Fullmer is a “good” guard who passes “really well.”
Zundel said part of the reason he decided to attend the college was because if father played there. He said another part was the location of the school.
“It’s (Pendleton) a pretty nice little town,” he said. “It’s a nice, friendly place.
While at Rigby High School, Zundel average 16 points per game, four rebounds and three assists as a shooting guard. Like Fullmer, Zundel wants to make a positive impact on the team.
“I just want to play hard, and to be the best teammate that I can,” he said.
Zundel said after his two years at the community college he would like to attend a four-year university to play basketball, but at this point he isn’t sure where.
“Keegan brings a great competitive fire and toughness with him that we need. He is strong enough to finish through contact above the rim,” Baxter said.
Norquist said Zundel is a “very” good shooter and gets up the court quickly.
Norquist said both Fullmer and Zundel come from a team that wins a lot, and that they expect them to come in and compete.
“I think both of them have a shot to compete for some minutes,” he said. “Both are athletic and have some things to work on, but I think they’ll come in ready to compete.”
Fullmer is the son of Jason and Annette Fullmer of Menan and Zundel is the son of Travis and Jessica Reeves (mom), of Menan and Ben (dad) and Jeni Zundel of Rexburg.