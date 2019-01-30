Girl’s basketball teams enter Districts

The local girls basketball teams have concluded the regular season and have entered the District Tournament after excellent seasons. Districts began Jan. 29 and will continue to Feb. 5 for Rigby, Ririe and West Jefferson High Schools. All stats for each team are from Jan. 27.
Rigby High School
The Lady Trojans have had an outstanding season, reaching districts as the second seed in the High Country Conference behind Highland High School.
Rigby had their first game in districts against the number three seed Thunder Ridge High School Jan. 29, while Highland took on fourth seed Madison High School. There last regular season game came Jan. 24 against Hillcrest.
Near the mid-season mark the Trojans were sitting at .500 with a record of 3-3. After their loss to Bonneville Dec. 12 putting the team below .500, Rigby racked off six-straight wins wrapping up games in 2018.
They lost their first game of the new year to Blackfoot, losing 53-36 Jan. 3. Since then they beat Skyline (52-43), lost to Highland (44-36), and won against Thunder Ridge (62-31) Madison (44-27) and Hillcrest (64-46) Jan. 24 improving their record to 15-6 with a second place conference record of 4-2.
Highland sits atop the conference with a record of 15-6 and a conference record of 6-0.
Ririe High School
After starting the season strong, the Lady Bulldogs never let up. They now sit in first place in the Nuclear Conference heading into districts where they took on the winless Salmon Savages Jan. 29.
Near mid-way point of the season, the Bulldogs had a record of 4-2 behind the first place Firth Cougars. Since Dec. 19 the Bulldogs haven’t lost a game during their 10-game win streak.
In those 10 games, Ririe has won in dominate fashion racking up wins against Salmon (66-22), West Jefferson (45-13) Firth (45-22), Salmon again (54-15) and North Fremont (61-35).
As of Jan. 24, the Bulldogs were three games ahead of West Jefferson with a record of 17-4 and an undefeated conference record of 7-0. Ririe beat the Cougars 52-40 Jan. 25 concluding the regular season.
West Jefferson High School
Like the Bulldogs, West Jefferson started the season with a 4-2 record placing them in third place at the time. Since then they have won nine of their last 13 games that included an eight game win streak between Dec. 13 and Jan. 5.
With their loss to Ririe Jan. 25, West Jefferson fell to the number three seed. They took on North Fremont Jan. 29 in the first game of districts.