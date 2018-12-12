The girls are already almost halfway through the 2018-19 basketball season. The update includes where Rigby, Ririe and West Jefferson stand at the mid-season mark as games in 2018 begin to wrap-up. All stats for each team are from Dec. 7.
Rigby Trojans
The Rigby girls basketball team started the season with two strong wins over Skyline (72-50), and Idaho Falls (62-34), but have since stumbled in three straight losses by a combined 22 points with losses coming from Bonneville (42-29), Hillcrest (49-47) and Highland (59-52).
The Trojans have since picked up a wins against Blackfoot (47-37) and Madison (42-35).
With a combined 309 points for and 271 points against, Rigby finds itself ranked in the middle of the pack in the 5A Class with an eighth place rank overall and second place in the High Country Conference.
The 3-3 Trojans will take on the Bonneville Bees Dec. 12 in a rematch.
Their remaining schedule for the month of December is as follows: Dec. 15— Minico; Dec. 18—Idaho Falls; Dec. 20—Shelley; Dec. 28 to 29—Jerome Tournament.
Ririe Bulldogs
The Lady Bulldogs are once again having another strong season behind head coach Damien Smith and a four game win streak that was eventually snapped by Soda Springs Dec. 1.
Ririe started its season with a 37-33 loss to Snake River Nov. 13, but quickly turned it around Nov. 15 with a dominate 59-34 win over Teton, starting the team’s win streak.
The Bulldogs went on to win in three more strong performances against Bear Lake (53-25), South Fremont (48-37) and Teton (53-39).
After their loss to Soda Springs, the Bulldogs defeated Marsh Valley 72-55 on Dec. 6.
With the season nearly half way over, Ririe is in second place in the Nuclear Conference behind Firth (5-0) and 10th in the division.
The 5-2 Bulldogs will take on conference rival Firth on Dec. 19.
Their remaining schedule for the month of December is as follows: Dec. 20—Bear Lake; Dec. 29— Snake River.
West Jefferson Panthers
Like Ririe, the Panthers sit on a 4-2 record and are placed third in the Nuclear Conference just behind the Bulldogs. West Jefferson has 255 points compared to Ririe’s 287.
The Lady Panthers started their season with a 40-31 loss to Teton, but went on to win four straight against South Fremont (36-32), Malad (50-38), Challis (52-36) and Butte County (43-35).
West Jefferson’s four game win streak concluded Dec. 4 against Malad (50-43). The Panthers however were able to rebound against South Fremont Dec. 6 in a 36-29 win.
Their remaining schedule for the month of December is as follows: Dec. 13—Butte County; Dec. 18—Challis; Dec. 21—Salmon; Dec. 27 to 28—East Idaho Holiday Invitational.