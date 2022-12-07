Girls warm up for basketball season

The season for girl’s basketball is well on its way in Terreton, Dubois, Ririe and Rigby. Coaches have expressed confidences the season will prove to be a learning and growing experience for their teams.
West Jefferson
Girls Varsity
TERRETON — West Jefferson’s Girls Varsity is starting this season out with a young team, stated Head Coach Jalena Dixon. After losing 10 graduating seniors last year, the Lady Panthers have only two seniors, a group of three juniors, sophomores and one freshman.
Returning senior Jordyn Torgerson, number 44, is returning to the team after taking the previous season off. According to Dixon, Torgerson played varsity basketball her freshman and sophomore years of high school. Also returning this year senior Jaylee Ball, who moved up from junior varsity this year.
“Both seniors are good leaders on and off the court,” Dixon said. “They lead by example for the younger girls and they’re just good girls.”
So far this year, the Lady Panthers have played South Fremont, West Side and Challis, and beat only Challis. In these games, Dixon said, they have learned about control and to keep up with the pace.
“They’re learning how to not get flustered when they can’t control something, or when the referee’s call something out,” Dixon said.
The biggest thing this young team has going in their favor, Dixon stated, is their hunger to learn, which she said makes them very coachable. Especially the girls coming from junior varsity to the varsity team this year. One thing Dixon said is a team goal for the season is learning how to play together.
In some of the early games of the season, Dixon stated the girls have been a bit like deer in the headlights, but with each game, they are learning to mesh and play together, as well as how to compete with the other teams.
“I hope to see them get better with each game,” Dixon said. “They don’t quit, they don’t shy away after losses. They just keep going.”
The Lady Panthers will be playing this week on Dec. 8 at home against Teton and on Dec. 8 at Westside.
Ririe Girls Varsity
RIRIE — Returning this year to Ririe’s Girls Basketball Varsity team are seniors Brianna Scott and Madi Andreasen. This year’s team is senior-heavy, according to Head Coach Jake Landon, with girls both returning and moving up from the junior varsity team.
“We’ve been doing a little bit of team building,” Landon said. “Most of these girls haven’t played together since eighth grade, before we split them.”
Some of the girls, he said, have limited varsity experience, as they’ve played games with the varsity team here and there. Right now, however, the team is working to come together and rediscovering each other as teammates.
So far, Ririe has played and beat Malad, South Fremont and Aberdeen, and have played and lost to Teton and Soda Springs.
“We’ve had some growing pains,” Landon stated.
So far this season, the girls are gaining experience in playing together. In fact, one of Landon’s goals this year is for the girls to mesh into a strong and cohesive team. He stated he wants the team to be good, not relying on any specific individuals, but to be a strong collective effort.
The girls, he said, always have the number one goal to win Districts and to get to the State Championship. From there, Landon stated, they’ll have to see what happens.
Ririe will be playing Soda Springs again on December 7 and Thunder Ridge on December 8.
Rigby Girls Varsity
RIGBY — Juniors Kambree Barber, Kylie Dansie and Mylie Graham are the Rigby Girls Varsity returning key players this season. Last year the team lost five seniors, but this year they’ve brought up two players from junior varsity and added freshman.
Varsity, according to Head Coach Todd Barber, is a quickly-paced game, one the newest team members are adjusting to very well.
“They’re very coachable,” Barber stated. “They learn from me and they learn from the older girls on the team that have been here a while. They’re proactive.”
So far this year, Rigby has played and won six games, twice against Bonneville and Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Skyline and Blackfoot once each.
Although their record is perfect at this time, Barber stated the girls are still learning from each game. One of the biggest lessons the newest members of the team are learning, he said, is the physicality that comes with a varsity team. He mentioned they are learning what it takes to rise to the challenge of these games.
The girls this year are versatile, he added. He has a handful of good shooters and good ball handlers who are quick and active on defense, which are strengths they lean into while playing.
This year, like every year, the team’s goal is to be district champions and make it to the State Championships. Barber added it would be nice to have a state win for Rigby, as well.
Rigby will be playing Hillcrest on Dec. 7 and Idaho Falls on Dec. 13.
