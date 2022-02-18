NAMPA — It might not have reached the rivalry status that is Rigby vs. Madison just yet, but the Rigby and Thunder Ridge girls basketball teams have built a short but fiercely competitive history on the court.
That continued Thursday as the Trojans and Titans met for the fourth time this season under the brightest of lights at the 5A state tournament.
Thunder Ridge had won two of the three previous games, but the Trojans unleashed a zone defense on Thursday that bothered Titan shooters and set the tone early as Rigby advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight year with a 62-47 victory.
The game wasn’t that close as the Trojans put together a 16-1 run early and eventually ran the lead up to 22 points. Thunder Ridge shot 17% in the first half and scored just 26 points through three quarters.
“These girls had something to prove,” Rigby’s first-year coach Todd Barber said, noting the Trojans changed things up with a zone defense designed to slow a multi-faceted Titan offense.
“That gave us motivation and fire to get going,” said Rigby’s Kylie Dansie, who finished with 18 points and connected on 5 of 9 3-pointers.
Dansie said Thunder Ridge is traditionally a strong third-quarter team so getting the double-digit lead early was crucial.
The Titans did chip away in the second half but it wasn’t enough.
“We shot 28% from the floor,” Titans coach Jeremy Spencer said. “We have to be able to put the ball in the hole. That’s the biggest thing ... We have to shoot the basketball better and we have to rebound better. You blink and all of the sudden it’s a 16-1 run.”
Rigby (19-5) outrebounded Thunder Ridge 43-21 and also forced 20 turnovers leading to 18 points.
The Titans (20-4) came in as district tournament champions and riding a six game win streak. That streak included a decisive win over the Trojans in the district tournament after the two split a pair of games in the regular season.
But it was clear the Titans would be in for a long day after Spencer called a timeout with 1:23 left in the first quarter and Rigby already sporting a 10-point lead.
Spencer said the coaching staff watched film and adjustments were made, including being prepared for a zone.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in,” he said.
Brooklyn Youngstrom finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for Rigby and Hadley Good finished with 11 points. Kambree Barber had nine points and nine rebounds and Mylee Graham grabbed nine rebounds.
Aspen Caldwell topped Thunder Ridge with 22 points and Kennedy Stenquist scored 14.
Rigby plays Timberline at 7 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals. Thunder Ridge takes on Borah in the consolation round at 2 p.m. at Mountain View.
