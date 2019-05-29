Jensen finishes season with 5 WCC Player of the Week awards

Former Osgood resident and Skyline High School softball standout, Rylee Jensen, was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week April 29, for the fifth time during the 2019 season at Brigham Young University-Provo.
Jensen, who at one point ranked 30th in the nation with a .426 batting average, has been named the Player of the Week, for weeks, two (Feb. 18), three (Feb. 25), five (March 11), 10 (April 15) and most recently 12 (April 29), leading her team to 10-2 record in the West Coast Conference in that span of time.
Jensen hit 10 home runs, 28 runs batted in and has stolen five bases.
Jensen’s list of accomplishments continues to grow, that started with a 2017 West Coast Conference Co-Freshman of the Year. In her first game as a Cougar, she went four-for-four against Nebraska, the best season-opening performance by a freshman in school history.
One thing she said helped bring her to the next level was her willingness to put in the extra work in the offseason. She said at the end of last season she spoke with her coach and asked what she should do to continue to improve.
“I had to just be willing to put in the extra work,” she said. “I really worked my butt off.”
Her first season accomplishment was followed by being named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2018 as a sophomore that featured an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day for her leaping catch over a fence against LSU in a scoreless game in the bottom of the ninth inning.
According to an article from the Salt Lake Tribune, Head Coach Gordon Eakin said Jenson is already one of the best to ever play for BYU.
“I believe Rylee is probably the best total package athlete that we’ve ever had roaming the outfield for us,” Eakin states in the article. “She hits well, she runs well, she covers ground, she’s quick to the ball, she’s instinctive. I mean, I have had some great outfielders, and some great hitters. I’ve had some speed, and some long ball hitters. But you compress all those things into one player, and that is Rylee Jensen.”
Through a season that Jensen said had its ups and downs, one of her favorite parts was going nine for 10 against Pacific University.
“It was a pretty positive season all around,” she said.
The Cougars finished the season with a first place finish in the West Coast Conference with a 12-3 record. The team went on to lose to Oklahoma State 3-1 in the first game of the regional tournament May 16. The team saved their season with a 6-3 win over Arkansas May 17, but would lose against Tulsa 4-6 that afternoon.
Next year, Jensen said she wants to help the team make it to Super Regional’s, after back-to-back seasons of making it to the regional tournament.
“Anything I can do to help my team out,” she said.