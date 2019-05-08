Rigby High School
The Rigby Trojans baseball team finished its season with a split double header against rival Madison April 27.
Rigby won the first game against the Bobcats 14-12, but would go on to lose the second game 13-3 in five innings.
In their first game in the District Tournament May 1, the Trojans once again fell short to Madison, losing 3-1. They would go on to be eliminated from Districts after losing to Thunder Ridge 9-8 on May 2.
First year Head Coach Tyler Kite said one of the team’s biggest strengths this year was the teams chemistry.
“Our biggest strength this year is the chemistry between our players, they have all played for years with each other,” he said. “Another strength is our resilience and how positive the team is in all situations.”
After starting the season with seven straight losses to Jerome (12-2), Hillcrest (6-4), Capital (3-1), Bishop Kelly (12-9), Vallivue (11-10), Crescent Valley (3-2) and Idaho Falls (14-4), Rigby tried to jumpstart its season with a shutout win against Highland.
After its win April 4, the team would go on to have a 4-5-1 record, concluding its regular season with a double-header against Madison April 27.
In that span, the Trojans defeated Shelley (13-12) and Thunder Ridge (23-5, 13-8 and 20-5) and fell short against Highland (7-6, 12-3), Madison (8-5, 5-4) and Thunder Ridge (17-7). The team’s single tie came against Highland April 18 (4-4).
Rigby finished its season with a third place finish in the High Country Conference and a 13th place finish in the 5A Class.
West Jefferson High School
The Panthers finished the regular season with a last place finish in the Freelance Conference, and round one district tournament loss to Firth April 30. West Jefferson went on to win 3-1 against Salmon May 3 in an elimination game.
West Jefferson was ultimately eliminated that afternoon with a 14-1 loss to Challis.
Like the Trojans, the Panthers had a rough start to their season losing five of the team’s first seven games to Soda Springs (15-7), Malad (14-4), Challis (16-1 and 26-0) and Snake River (11-0), with two wins coming from American Falls (15-4) and Salmon (8-6).
West Jefferson would go on to conclude its season with a single win against Salmon (5-6), a double-header loss to Firth (4-0 and 17-0) and a loss to Malad (16-1).
The Panthers finished the season with a 12th place finish in the 2A Class.