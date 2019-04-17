Local boys qualify for Junior Olympics National Championship

A Rigby Middle School gymnast was one of seven local gymnasts from the Madison Gymnastics Center in Rexburg to qualify to compete in the Men’s Junior Olympic National Championship in Reno, Nev.
The seven include, Seth Thompson (Level 8), of Rigby, Samuel Cameron (Level 8) of Rexburg, Logan Havas (Level 9) of Idaho Falls, Payton Lerwill (Level 10 Jr.) of Sugar Salem, James Smart (Level 10 Jr.) of Rexburg, Zackrey Lerwill (Level 10 Sr.) of Sugar Salem and Calin Herzoff (Level 10 Sr.) of Sugar-Salem.
Thompson, 12, is a 6th grader currently attending Rigby Middle School. This is his first year qualifying for nationals.
The Madison Gymnastics Center sent nine gymnasts to compete in the Region 2 Men’s Gymnastics competition against gymnasts from Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington. Only the top tier of gymnasts from each state qualifies for the regional meet, which becomes another step toward the opportunity to compete at the Junior Olympic National Championships.
This is the largest team of boys that Coach Justin Packard has ever taken to nationals. They will be heading to Reno on April 30 to compete.