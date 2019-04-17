Local boys qualify for Junior Olympics National Championship

Gymnasts from the Madison Gymnastics Center who qualified to compete in the Men’s Junior Olympic National Championship in Reno, Nev. April 30. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Calin Herzoff, Payton Lerwill, Zackery Lerwill, James Smart, (front row, left to right) Seth Thompson, Samuel Cameron, Logan Havas and Coach Justin Packard.