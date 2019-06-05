Local high school athletes and coaches from Rigby, Ririe and West Jefferson High Schools were recognized at the Bingham Healthcare Sports Stars Banquet May 23.
The Bingham Healthcare, Teton Toyota, Idaho Central Credit Union, Post Register and The Jefferson Star sponsored event featured guest speaker and former Olympian Kalon Ludvigson who is the United State’s most decorated tumbling athlete since being included in the FIG program.
The event recognized over 40 players, coaches and teams for their accomplishments during the 2018-19 school year. Listed are local recognitions.
West Jefferson’s Jordi Holdaway was awarded the Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Division 3A/2A Girls Player of the Year and Overall Girls Player of the Year.
While West Jefferson did not claim a district or state trophy this season, Holdaway helped the Panthers reach those trophy games. The senior point guard was No. 2 in the area with 16.1 points per game, No. 6 in the area and No. 1 in the area for a guard with 8.1 rebounds per game and No. 1 in the area with 4.5 steals per game and finishes her career with 1,088 points, 730 rebounds and 402 steals in four years.
A three-sport athlete since middle school, Holdaway has excelled in volleyball, girls basketball and track for the Panthers. She helped West Jefferson reach state in all three sports district championship games in volleyball and basketball and a repeat district championship in track (update).
It’s safe to say coaches of various classifications for multiple sports know Holdaway’s name this year. Accomplished in all three of her sports and getting recruited for two of them, Holdaway is one of the best all-around athletes the area has seen from District 6 in recent years. Therefore, the Boise State volleyball signee received one of the highest honors during the banquet.
Rigby’s Troy Shippen was recognized as the 5A/4A Girls Coach of the Year. In his second year as head coach, Shippen coached one of the most balanced girls basketball teams in District 6. The No. 2 seeded team in the 5A District 5-6 tournament, the Trojans played No. 1 seed Highland three times within one week. They won two of those games—one in overtime and the other in double overtime—to win the 5A District 5-6 championship and reach their first 5A state tournament.
The Ririe girls basketball team was also awarded the 3A/2A Girls Team of the Year.
Anyone familiar with 2A District 6 girls basketball knows how intense it is. Nine of the last 14 2A girls basketball state championships have gone to a 2A District 6 team. This winter, the Bulldogs accomplished something that had only been done once before according to Post Register records. Maddie Johnson’s layup with 1.6 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 41-39 win over West Jefferson on Feb. 5 made Ririe the first team to win three consecutive 2A District 6 girls basketball championships since Butte County won every year from 2005 to 2007.
Other recognitions reported in The Jefferson Star May 29 included Ririe’s Michael Ure (Division 3A/2A Boys Player of the Year and the Boys Basketball Player of the Year), Rigby’s Mateya Mobley (Girls Track Player of the Year) and the Ririe wrestling team (Division 3A/2A Boys Team of the Year).