The three Jefferson County girls basketball teams fell short at state last week after having great seasons.
The Lady Bulldogs lost their first game of 2A state tournament 41-35 against Cole Valley Feb. 14. In their second game of the tournament Feb. 15, Ririe lost 52-49 against Grangeville, ending their tournament.
West Jefferson on the other hand won their first game against Declo 51-40 Feb. 14. In game 7 of the tournament they went on to lose 46-36 against Melba on Feb. 15. On the last day of the tournament, the Panthers lost to Cole Valley 50-45, giving the team a fourth place finish.
Like Ririe, the Rigby Trojans lost their first game of the 5A state tournament 58-43 against Boise on Feb. 14. Their tournament ended with a 63-54 loss to Lake City on Feb. 15.