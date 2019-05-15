Local softball teams advance to state tournament

Rigby and West Jefferson High Schools have both advanced to the state tournament in their respective conferences May 9.
The Trojans advanced after losing to Highland 10-9 in the 5A District 5-6 Championship in Chubbuck.
Rigby scored three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings after Courtney Woodhouse and McKenzie Mecham scored cutting the deficit to 10-8 after Highland lead 9-3 through five innings.
Shayla Cherry brought Rigby within one after she connected on an RBI single. Highland’s Shylee Mann ended the game after two pop outs with a runner at second base.
“We extended some innings,” Head Coach Jeff Noa said. “But we have things we need to work on. We are a young team. I am proud of them.”
The Trojans will play the Mountain View High School from District 3 at state on May 17 at Post Falls High School.
The Panthers on the other hand defeated Firth 11-1 in the Nuclear Conference tournament championship game by way of the mercy-rule.
Firth scored first with a triple by Kylee Barker and an RBI from Megan Jolley. West Jefferson however would go on to score 10 runs over the next three innings from Makiah Rogers, J’Mae Torgerson, Tyra Pancheri, Kyla Johnson and Kynlee Newman.
West Jefferson will play next at Moscow High School in the opening round of the state tournament on May 17.