Rigby, Ririe and West Jefferson High School’s softball teams are preparing to head into this spring’s softball season. Two teams are coming back from a successful 2021 season, according to their coaches, while the Ririe team is striving to work hard for a better season this year.
While all three teams have lost team members due to graduation, their coaches are confident that their replacements are training endlessly to fill their shoes, the coaches said.
RIGBY — Rigby High School had a great season last year, according to Head Coach Ashlee Arnold. She also stated that they are looking forward to this upcoming season.
After losing their senior girls last year, Arnold stated that she has a good group of girls who are replacing them well.
“I know they will get the job done,” Arnold said.
Arnold stated that she is excited for this season and for her athletes to showcase what many of them have spent their whole lives working toward.
“As coaches and players, we strive to represent Rigby in the highest regard,” she said.
The team’s first game against Shelley was on March 16, and will head to Boise to play during their spring break.
Arnold stated that she and the team appreciate all of the community support that they have and will continue to receive.
RIRIE — Ririe High School is returning from a bleak 2021 softball season, according to Head Coach Doug Stevenson.
Stevenson expressed that the Ririe softball team had only been established four years prior to last season, and the girls on the team were geared to have a great season. Unfortunately, according to Stevenson, they fell short of that goal.
This year, he stated, will be a rebuilding year for the team. They lost seven team members to graduation last spring, but their roles on the team were adequately filled by returning members.
“I’m very positive on the talent we have this year. Some new team members haven’t ever played a sport before, so there’s a bit of a learning curve,” said Stevenson. “There is a lot of athletic ability, though, and I’ve already seen major improvements since we started practicing.”
Ririe’s first game of the season was held at West Side High School on March 18.
WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson High School took second place at the State Championship last spring, and took first in the District Championships. Following a winning season, Head Coach Raquel Torgerson is hopeful of another successful year.
West Jefferson’s team lost only four members to graduation in the spring, but Torgerson stated the positions left open by graduates have been filled by the returning team.
“I have a couple other girls who have previous catching experience,” Torgerson said, referring to the biggest position left open, which was catcher.
Torgerson stated that most of her team is returning from last year, so the upcoming season looks bright.
“I think we’re further along this year than we were at this point last year,” said Torgerson.
Their first game was against Teton High School on March 18.