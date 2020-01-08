Armando Gonzalez made the call and his players responded. That’s the only way to describe the coach’s decision to go for a two-point conversion in overtime in the 5A state championship game.
Brigham Youngstrom burst over the left side on the play for the score and the Rigby Trojans celebrated their first state championship with a 57-56 win in double overtime.
Rigby’s run to the state title earned Gonzalez All-Area Football Coach of the Year.
Gonzalez, in his third season at Rigby, has said he wants to build a strong foundation for the program, and a state championship trophy may prove to be a good start.
“He’s done a good job instilling his culture in the program,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said, adding he has some experience with making a tough call after Skyline converted a late two-point conversion to clinch the 4A title over Bishop Kelly in 2016.
“You’re telling your kids you believe in them when you do that stuff,” said Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins, who’s on his way to building a foundation with the Diggers after they won their second straight 3A title this past season.
The Trojans lose a talented a group of seniors next season so the real challenge for Gonzalez may be in 2020. For now, the celebration continues.
Allan Steele
Post Register