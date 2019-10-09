At Rigby, the Rigby High School boys soccer team edged Madison 1-0 to add to an already tight race for 5A District 5-6 tournament seeds.
Brendon Behunin scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. Through the night of Oct. 3, all four teams in 5A District 5-6 were exactly one game apart in the standings with one regular season game remaining.
"This year all four teams, it could go either way. Just whoever is gonna come ready to play," Rigby coach Bart Mower said.
Madison (7-6-0, 3-2-0 5A District 5-6) hosted Thunder Ridge Oct. 7 to end the regular season while Rigby (8-4-0, 2-3-0 5A District 5-6) ended the regular season Oct. 8 at Highland.
Unlike the boys team, the Rigby girls soccer team did not triumph over Madison. The score of Madison's final home game came out 7-1 in the Bobcat's favor. The Bobcats (11-2-0, 5-0-0 5A District 5-6) played Oct. 7 at Thunder Ridge to end the regular season while Rigby hosted Highland Oct. 8 in its regular season finale.
Post Register