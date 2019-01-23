The Rigby Trojan wrestling team narrowly defeated Madison 43-42 during its senior night Jan. 16 that featured the final home matches for seniors Jaxson Shippen and Ethan Waldron.
In the first three matches of the tournament, Rigby handedly beat their Madison opponents. Rigby’s Marshal Parker defeated Madison’s Gabe Wilcox 5-0, Rhope Rasmussen defeated Diego Vergara 6-0 and senior Ethan Waldron beat Noah Ingram 3-0.
Madison went on to respond by defeating Joe Nuttall 6-0.
Other Rigby victories were established by Payton Brookes (6-0), Robby Boone (6-0), David Fife (6-0), senior Jaxon Shippen (4-0) and Carson Johnson (6-0) giving the Trojans a total of 43 points.
Efforts to reach Head Coach Jacob Eck were unsuccessful.
The Trojan's next tournament will take place Jan. 25 to 26 in the Minico Invite in Minico.