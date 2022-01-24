BLACKFOOT – The Rigby Trojans, chasing the Madison Bobcats for the top seed in next month’s District 6, 5A boys’ basketball tournament, made their annual trip to Blackfoot to challenge the Broncos in an inter-classification matchup of High Country Conference members, and the Trojans came away with a 64-39 win.
The Trojans were boasting a 9-4 record and had been getting some recognition in the high school basketball polls of late.
Blackfoot was fighting the post-holiday break blues and had seen their record fall from 5-2 before the break to 6-6 following the break. Both teams needed and were looking for a win on a cold Tuesday night.
The two teams went at each other from the opening tip, with barely time to step out of bounds to put the ball right back in play. They were firing up three-point shots, driving to the basket and playing like a pair of teams who were desperate for a win.
By the time the first quarter buzzer sounded to send the teams to their benches for a brief intermission, the Trojans had nailed their last three-point shot for the lead at 15-12 and both teams were looking for just a second to catch their breath.
Rigby opened the second quarter of play on a 10-1 run, extending the lead to a dozen and they were threatening to run Blackfoot out of their own gym.
A timeout by Blackfoot stopped the run, but only briefly as the score at the 4:47 mark of the second period stood at 25-13 in favor of the Trojans.
Despite baskets by Colby Bodkin and Deegan Hale, the Broncos could only stop the second period onslaught by Rigby for a brief moment.
The Trojans used a timeout of their own, set up a long range three-point shot by Sam Kunz and the Rigby quintet was right back in action.
When the two teams were sent to the locker rooms for halftime, the Trojans had extended the lead to 32-24 and Blackfoot was looking for some answers.
When the teams returned for the third period of play, they basically matched baskets, but Blackfoot was slowly but surely getting into foul trouble. It really didn’t matter what lineup Blackfoot sent out on the floor, they simply couldn’t contain the Trojans who seemed to have an answer for everything Blackfoot tried to do. Little by little, the lead was extended even farther and when the teams stopped play for a moment at the end of the third period, Rigby was ahead 48-34 and the bus was warming up in the parking lot.
Rigby continued the onslaught in the fourth period and despite clearing the bench, the Trojans seemed to have an answer for everything Blackfoot ventured out on the floor with.
The points kept piling up for Rigby, the fouls continued to be committed by Blackfoot, and when the final buzzer sounded, it was Rigby on top and Blackfoot was left searching for answers which they had to come up with before Thursday when they traveled to Shelley for a battle of Bingham County teams fighting for second place in the conference.
The Russets and Broncos are in a virtual tie for the second seed in the conference and a chance to host the first round game in the District 6, 4A tournament that will begin shortly after the end of the regular season.
To make matters worse for the Broncos, the Russets got a win on Tuesday night to give them some momentum heading into the game.
RIGBY 15 17 16 16 — 64
BLACKFOOT 12 12 10 5 — 39
Individual scoring
Rigby (64): Noah Nunez, 4; Dallas Taylor, 9; Coleman Lords, 2; Kobe Jones, 12; Sam Kunz, 19; Taylor Freeman, 12; Karson Barber, 5; Con Dansie, 1
Blackfoot (39): Chase Cannon, 2; Dylan Petersen, 2; JaVonte King, 5; Deegan Hale, 7; Miles Toussaint, 6; Jaxon Grimmett, 1; Colby Bodkin, 7; Ryan Reynolds, 9
By FRED DAVIS